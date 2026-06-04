Arsenal ‘close’ to striking ‘full verbal agreement’ for Man Utd target

Arsenal are nearing a ‘full verbal agreement’ to sign a ‘special’ winger who Manchester United had hoped to lure to Old Trafford, according to two trusted sources.

The Gunners will turn Piero Hincapie’s loan spell permanent this summer, though that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed it’s “almost guaranteed” three more signings are made.

The positions Arsenal aim to address are right-back, central midfield and winger. However, it’s now emerging Arsenal could yet sign two wingers, with the first a ‘special talent’ in the form of Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old plays for Leicester City and despite his tender age, he made 30 first-team appearances last season.

There’s a mad scramble for his signature unfolding right now, with trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, revealing the Foxes have fielded no fewer than EIGHT formal enquiries for the youngster.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are among those clubs, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, detailing the Red Devils’ interest in late-May.

However, the BBC subsequently revealed Monga was open to signing for Arsenal, and Jacobs has now confirmed talks to bring the winger to the Emirates are advancing.

What’s more, discussions are progressing at such a rapid rate that a ‘full verbal agreement’ is reportedly ‘close.’

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Arsenal nearing ‘full verbal agreement’ to sign Jeremy Monga

“More on Jeremy Monga and Arsenal,” began Jacobs when posting on X. “Advanced talks taking place with Leicester after Monga picked #AFC over several other clubs.

“A full verbal agreement is close.”

When providing his take on the situation, Fabrizio Romano revealed Arsenal believe Monga is a ‘special talent’.

“Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Jeremy Monga,” declared Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “Arsenal are ahead of all the English top clubs interested in this boy.

“The negotiation is on between all parties involved, player side, club side, Leicester Arsenal.

“So let’s wait for the next steps, but there is real confidence at Arsenal to sign Jeremy Monga.

“Obviously he’s one for the future, he’s 16, but they believe at Arsenal that he’s a special talent.”

Regarding cost, Monga is expected to move for a fee in the £10m-£15m range. If Arsenal and Leicester cannot settle on a fee it would be determined by a tribunal.

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