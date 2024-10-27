Arsenal are showing strong interest in a rapidly rising Argentine goalkeeper who could become a long-term replacement for loanee Neto, reports have revealed.

After Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton in the summer, Arsenal reacted by bringing in the experienced Neto from Bournemouth on loan. However, by the end of the season, they will likely be on the lookout for fresh competition for no.1 David Raya.

And the solution could come from Argentina. According to Boca Noticias, Arsenal are ‘closely following’ Boca Juniors keeper Leandro Brey, who has recently overtaken former Man Utd backup Sergio Romero in the pecking order for Fernando Gago’s side.

Brey made four saves in a penalty shootout win over Gimnasia earlier this week to send Boca Juniors into the Argentine Cup semi-finals. The number of penalties he saved in the shootout set a new club record.

But Boca are quickly realising that they may be in a battle to keep Brey, as the report explains that multiple clubs could come knocking on their door for the 22-year-old.

None other than Arsenal are mentioned, but whoever wants to sign Brey will have to prise him out of a contract that is due to last until December 2027.

Boca’s asking price for the Argentina U23 keeper remains to be discovered.

Will Arsenal sign a new keeper in 2025?

Arsenal’s addition of Neto was arranged late in the summer 2024 transfer window, with the one-time Brazil international arriving on deadline day.

But it was probably not just due to the timing that Arsenal only committed to taking him on loan. After all, Neto is 35 years old.

While it is not unusual for keepers to last longer than their outfield counterparts – not forgetting that Neto was Bournemouth’s main keeper in the past two Premier League seasons – it seems unlikely that Arsenal have identified him as a long-term solution in their keeping department.

Therefore, they are likely to be looking at younger keepers ahead of next season. For example, Espanyol’s 23-year-old Joan Garcia was someone mentioned a lot over the summer and who could remain on their radar.

Only time will tell if any other sources back up the rumours of interest in Brey.

Arsenal transfer news roundup

Meanwhile, Arsenal have ideas at the other end of the pitch to consider. Indeed, many believe they are still lacking a top-class striker who can help fire them to titles – with one pundit highlighting the ‘big problem’ with one of their current options.

This week, Arsenal are said to have booked in a scouting mission for Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres, who has been in sensational form ever since switching Coventry for Lisbon.

However, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that fellow Sweden international Alexander Isak remains the top target for Arsenal and a belief is growing that he could leave Newcastle.

Leandro Brey: The timeline of his rise