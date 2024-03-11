Arsenal go cold on Toney transfer as Arteta draws up four-man list of preferred striker signings

Arsenal are targeting Viktor Gyokeres, Joshua Kirkzee, Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko instead of Ivan Toney this summer

Arsenal are unlikely to pursue a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as they prioritise other forward targets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has admitted he plans to recruit a striker in the summer transfer window ahead of next season, with Toney rumoured to be on his side’s wish list.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has previously conceded he expects his club to sell star striker Toney in the summer, which has fuelled speculation over a move to Arsenal.

Toney’s actions have also frequently suggested he does not believe he’ll be playing for the Bees next season.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are not currently planning a move for Toney to bolster their attacking options, despite him having previously been named their top target for the summer.

They feel Brentford’s price tag of £60million and above for the Englishman could prove prohibitive, with the Gunners battling to stay within the limits of FFP after spending heavily in last summer’s transfer window, when they made moves for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Coaches tell Arteta to swerve Toney

Some of Arsenal’s coaching and recruitment staff also feel Toney does not fit the profile for the type of striker signing they want to make and they are therefore prioritising other forward targets.

The Gunners are admirers of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic, Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, having scouted those players on a regular basis.

Gyokeres, with an £86million release clause, will also be a difficult snare to pull off with Arsenal worried about staying in line with FFP regulations.

Arsenal have rotated between Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard as No.9 this season and have shared the goals out around the team, with Bukayo Saka the leading scorer with 16 goals in all competitions.

That the top scorers list looks as if it will be topped by somebody other than a striker for the second year running has no doubt prompted Arteta’s desire to recruit up top.

Given it looks like it won’t be Toney, the Gunners will be expected to funnel some time into recruiting one of the other options.

