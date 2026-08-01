Arsenal complete Bruno Guimaraes signing with final fee Newcastle receive revealed

Arsenal have finalised the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, according to a report which has also revealed how much the deal is worth.

It’s been a disastrous 12 months for Newcastle, and it all began in last summer’s transfer window. A series of painful rejections saw the Magpies miss out on most of their targets, with Newcastle ultimately wasting most of the Alexander Isak money on sub-par back-up options like Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Eddie Howe oversaw a poor campaign in which Newcastle finished a disappointing 12th in the Premier League. Howe has since walked away and will be replaced by Matthias Jaissle.

The exodus of Newcastle’s best players has ramped up this summer, with Anthony Gordon jetting off to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali snapped up by Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are making moves for Lewis Hall, and of course, Arsenal want Guimaraes.

The Magpies captain, 28, already has a full agreement on personal terms in place with the Gunners.

He’s desperate to make the career-defining switch while he’s at the peak of his powers, and Arsenal have ramped up club-to-club talks with Newcastle behind the scenes despite constant denials from those who cover the club.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano seemingly let slip Guimaraes will be sold to Arsenal.

When discussing Man Utd and their attempts to sign left-back Hall, Romano said: “My understanding is that Newcastle will make their life (Man Utd) complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-t0-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.”

That was followed by The Evening Standard claiming a deal worth between £75m-£80m was close to being finalised.

And per the latest from ESPN Brasil, it’s now a done deal after a club-to-club agreement was struck in secret on Friday night.

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Arsenal complete Bruno Guimaraes agreement with Newcastle – ESPN Brasil

They wrote: ‘Arsenal completed the signing of Bruno Guimarães on Friday night for a total value that could reach up to £80 million.’

The £80m package Newcastle will reportedly receive comprises £70m as a guaranteed payment, and £10m in add-ons, per the report.

ESPN Brasil then stated Guimaraes is now on track to sign his contract at Arsenal ‘this weekend’.

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One reporter who has railed against these claims, however, is Lee Ryder of The Chronicle.

Taking to X on Saturday afternoon, he wrote: ‘New claims of an £80.4m agreement on Bruno Guimaraes and #arsenal. Told this isn’t agreed and focus is on getting Matthias Jaissle unveiled.

‘There is no change on Bruno with no official approach from the Gunners. One new head coach in place, he will talk to Bruno.’

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