Arsenal new signing Piero Hincapie with manager Mikel Arteta (image via official Arsenal website - www.arsenal.com)

Arsenal completed FIVE deals on deadline day, with a number of first-team stars leaving and Piero Hincapie arriving.

It was a busy final day of the summer window for Arsenal and the headline-grabbing move is that of Piero Hincapie. The Gunners announced the versatile 23-year-old defender has signed on an initial one-year loan from Bayer Leverkusen and the deal contains an obligation to buy.

In total, the deal is worth roughly £5m as a loan fee and £40m when the obligation to buy is taken up.

A club statement began: “Ecuador international Piero Hincapie has joined us from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan.”

Responding to the move, manager Mikel Arteta said: “We are so pleased to welcome Piero Hincapie to the club.

“Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options. He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity. He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season.

“We welcome Piero and his family to Arsenal.”

Hincapie will wear the number five shirt at Arsenal.

Four more Arsenal deals done

Elsewhere, the Gunners were busy sealing no fewer than four exits, three of which involved first-team players.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira have both joined Bundesliga side Hamburg.

Vieira’s switch is a loan with an option to buy for a fee slightly above €20m. Lokonga’s move is a permanent transfer right now. Reports have pointed to a £2.5m transfer fee for Lokonga.

Elsewhere, Jakub Kiwior has joined FC Porto. The Pole’s deal is a one-year loan with an obligation to buy.

Arsenal will receive a €2m loan fee and the obligation is set at €17m. The final figure Arsenal could generate if add-ons are met is around the €26m mark.

Finally, young goalkeeper, Lucas Nygaard, joined Danish side Brabrand IF on a season-long loan.

And if that wasn’t enough drama for one day, David Ornstein subsequently reported Nottingham Forest had submitted a deal sheet just in the nick of time to ensure they can sign Oleksandr Zinchenko on a straight loan.