Two trusted sources have brought news of an unannounced Arsenal deal that was actually completed over the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a pair of other deals are in the works too.

Arsenal spent heavily over the summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres their headline-grabbing additions.

However, sporting director, Andrea Berta, has also been busy ensuring the finest stars already in situ don’t depart.

Centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes recently penned contract extensions. Academy graduates, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, have done the same.

Winger Leandro Trossard signed a new contract that didn’t add years on, but did improve his salary. And according to both the BBC and Ben Jacobs, another deal of that type crossed the line in the summer.

The BBC led the way, revealing goalkeeper David Raya has signed a new deal on improved wages.

As mentioned, the deal was finalised over the summer but was not officially announced by the club. News of the new agreement is only coming to light now.

Raya remains under contract until 2028 but has secured a handy rise on his prior £100,000-a-week wages. The reward reflects Raya’s influence at the Emirates and the fact he’s among the finest in his position in the world right now.

The BBC also pointed out there is an option to extend Raya’s deal by 12 months to cover the 2028/29 season. That detail had largely gone unreported until now.

Echoing the BBC’s reporting, journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “David Raya has been rewarded with improved terms at Arsenal, as @SamiMokbel_BBC called.

“Understand Raya remains contracted until 2028 and the pay increase was actually agreed over the summer.”

Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Raya’s new deal with a post of his own on X.

Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka up next

Arsenal are doing a fine job of assembling a team that might not only win the Premier League this season, but could dominate England’s top flight over the coming years.

The vast bulk of their brightest stars are tied down to long-term contracts and if Berta and Mikel Arteta get their way, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka will soon pen fresh terms too.

Reporting on YouTube on Sunday night, transfer guru Romano said: “Arsenal are working on a new deal for Jurrien Timber.

“The Dutch defender who can play as a right-back, centre-back, can play in several systems and is seen as a perfect solution by Mikel Arteta.

“The club is very happy and want to give him a better salary. So after Saliba Arsenal are working on a new contract for Bukayo Saka, but also for Jurrien Timber.

“There is a conversation ongoing, they want to improve his salary and reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

Romano concluded by stating there is a “very good chance” we’ll see Timber extend his contract in the near future.

Saka’s camp are also in discussions with Arsenal over a new deal and according to TBR Football, the winger is in line to become the first Arsenal player to earn £300,000-a-week.

A salary on that scale will make Saka the highest paid player in the club’s history. The current record resides with Kai Havertz and his weekly wages of £280,000.

