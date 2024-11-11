Former Premier League scout Mick Brown feels it’s a “damning sign” that Raheem Sterling can’t get a game for Arsenal, amid apparent “concerns” with his level in training.

Sterling was to be dumped out of Chelsea’s squad entirely when Enzo Maresca came through the door. The manager had views on how his squad would look, and was not bothered with some players.

With Sterling included, had he not been saved by a loan to Arsenal, he’d have been sat in the stands this season. But his spell at Arsenal is not much more productive, given he’s started just two Premier League games, amid apparent concerns over his training, according to Brown.

“I know there are some concerns about him,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s an interesting one with Sterling, because they bailed him out of Chelsea when he was set to be cut adrift from the squad there.

“Getting him on loan was seen as a real coup because Chelsea are still paying most of his wages.

“But when they’re looking for results he doesn’t come on. That points to some clear issues behind the scenes, and I’ve heard his training might not be completely up to scratch.”

Lack of minutes damning for Sterling

Arsenal have scored just one goal in their last three games, having lost to Newcastle and Inter Milan, then drawn against Chelsea.

While Sterling was unable to play against the Blues, given they’re his parent club, he sat and watched from the bench as the Gunners lost the other two games, and Brown feels it’s damning that during struggles in front of goal, he can’t get a sniff.

“We know Arteta demands a certain level from his players and isn’t scared to leave them out if they aren’t meeting his expectations,” Brown said.

“I think it’s a pretty damning sign that, even with their injuries and issues up front, he’s hardly played aside from cup games.

“They’ve been in need of a consistent winger and he still can’t get a game at the moment.”

