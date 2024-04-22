Arsenal could save big money this summer by swerving Viktor Gyokeres and going after Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic instead, according to reports.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Vlahovic, having initially targeted him in the build up to the 2022 January transfer window. The Gunners ultimately missed out as Juve won the race for the centre-forward by landing him in a £67million deal.

Arsenal went on to raid English rivals Manchester City that summer by capturing Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

However, the North London side are once again on the hunt for a new striker. Manager Mikel Arteta knows that he needs to replace Jesus with a more prolific attacker if Arsenal are to win regular silverware at the highest level.

Arsenal are huge fans of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres, who has taken his game to the next level since arriving in Portugal last summer. Gyokeres’ record stands at a hugely impressive 38 goals in 45 matches.

However, the Swede will cost a whopping €100m (£86m) to sign, as Sporting want his release clause to be paid in full.

According to Italian source Tuttosport, Arsenal are considering going down cheaper avenues and Vlahovic is one potential option.

While the Serbia hitman described Juve as his dream club when joining them in 2022, he could be on the move this summer as the Serie A giants need to sell valuable stars to drum up transfer funds.

Arsenal can sign Dusan Vlahovic for reduced fee

Despite Vlahovic scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances this season, Arsenal will be able to sign him for a cut-price fee, too.

Should the Gunners bid around €60m (£52m), then there is a ‘concrete’ chance he will swap Turin for North London.

Such a move would save Arsenal €40m (£34m) to spend on other players. Arteta is also keen to replace Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko by bolstering the central midfield and left-back positions respectively.

It will be interesting to see which striker Arsenal sign this summer out of Vlahovic and Gyokeres. Vlahovic has shown that his goalscoring can be affected by low confidence at times, whereas Gyokeres is currently enjoying the best form of his career.

While Gyokeres has already played in England before, Vlahovic has more experience at the highest level, which could stand in the Juve star’s favour.

