Arsenal are preparing for a hectic deadline day with a new goalkeeper poised to sign and with the Gunners also mulling over offers to sign both Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, after two wing options from LaLiga were crossed off their wishlist.

The Gunners have enjoyed a pretty successful window so far, having moved on a number of fringe stars and generated some pure profit that will help with their FFP needs, with both Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino gone and Eddie Nketiah set to follow on Friday. On the incomings front, Arsenal have splashed just shy of £100m through the captures of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

While some of the Gunners’ weaknesses have been addressed, there is the feeling that Mikel Arteta’s side still lack in certain areas; hence the scramble for a couple of last-minute additions as the clock runs down to the 11pm deadline.

First up, and with Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton signed off, the Gunners are ready to sign a new back-up goalkeeper. Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has been the top topic for the Edu, but the LaLiga side’s failure to sell for a fee lower than his €30m release clause has forced Arsenal to turn elsewhere.

As a result, they have agreed terms with an alternative and a Premier League captain no less should the move for Garcia fail to bear fruit.

With a plan of action in place on that front, the Gunners have been allowed to turn their attentions towards other areas of their squad and the chance to add more depth to their wing positions is something Arteta has long since considered.

Sterling and Coman offered to Arsenal

Currently, Arteta has Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to choose from, with Reiss Nelson down the pecking order and with TEAMtalk sources he is the subject of late interest from Fulham.

However, Arsenal are not short of quality options to come in as a replacement with the Gunners offered the chance to sign TWO big names on deadline day in the form of Sterling and Coman.

Chelsea are desperate to get Sterling off their books. The 82-times capped England man has fallen down the pecking order and he is one of multiple players that the Blues hope to move on from their notorious bomb squad of players.

Talks with Manchester United are complicated, given the winger’s £325,000 a week deal, while a possible swap with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho also remains a somewhat complicated possibility.

Despite those negotiations, so desperate are Chelsea to move Sterling on that TEAMtalk sources have confirmed the Gunners have been offered a chance for Arteta to reunite with his former Manchester City charge.

At the same time, Arsenal have also been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who has been given clearance to leave the Allianz Arena following the summer signing of Michael Olise.

Indeed, TEAMtalk confirmed on Thursday that Coman’s camp had held negotiations with the Gunners over a prospective move, though no offer had yet been forthcoming from Arsenal.

Additionally, Bayern are set to be seeking a fee of around €50m (£42m) for the winger, which does look rather high given his poor injury record over the years.

Whether Arsenal sign either remains uncertain and talks between Arteta and Edu over the course of Thursday evening and Friday morning will determine whether to take those offers one step further.

Arsenal transfers: Barcelona star not signing; second LaLiga man not an option

The Gunners have previously held a strong interest in signing dazzling Euro 2024 winner Nico Williams from Atletic Bilbao.

The subject of strong interest from Barcelona this summer, the Blaugrana have been forced to walk away from a deal after learning that the €57m (£48m) release clause in the winger’s deal needs to be paid in full and all at once.

It’s for the same reasons why a move to Arsenal also looks difficult and it now looks increasingly likely that Williams will remain in San Sebastian for this season at least.

The Gunners have also been linked with a late deadline day raid for another long-term wing target in former Leeds star Raphinha, whom Barcelona have been open to selling all summer.

However, the Brazilian has never hidden away from his desire to remain at the Camp Nou and it is for that reason why Arsenal expert Charles Watts told his YouTube channel that he can’t see a move materialising by Arsenal.

“As far as I know, he doesn’t really want to leave, and obviously he’s still getting minutes there, so it’s not like he’s being forced out,” he said.

“Also one of the sort of reasons they were not looking to lose him, but happy to lose him would be so they could register Dani Olmo – I know different positions – but just in squad space. But then someone got injured, I think it was Andreas Christensen, so they’ve managed to register Olmo anyway.”