Arsenal considering Barcelona maestro as second of two signings in problem position

Arsenal have missed out on signing Joshua Kimmich, though a report claims they’re now eyeing a Barcelona maestro as part of a two-signing plan in central midfield.

The striker position has hoovered up most of the headlines regarding Arsenal and their transfer plans ahead of the summer. However, the engine room must not be overlooked, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both on course to depart.

The veteran pair are out of contract at season’s end. Jorginho is expected to sign with Brazilian side Flamengo, while Partey’s future if he does depart will lay in Europe or Saudi Arabia.

With two exits on the horizon, Mikel Arteta requires new blood to complement the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard in central areas.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is expected to be arrival number one. The Spaniard can be signed via a €60m release clause, though Arsenal may pay slightly over the odds to secure favourable payment terms.

The Gunners had also looked into bringing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on board. Sky Germany claimed they along with PSG had put offers to the impending free agent, though Kimmich has since verbally agreed a contract extension with Bayern.

With Kimmich remaining in Munich, Spanish outlet SPORT claim Arsenal’s second midfield signing to follow Zubimendi into north London could come via Barcelona.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing 27-year-old Frenkie de Jong who has fully overcome the ankle problems that hampered the last 18 months of his tenure in Spain.

Barcelona’s risky offer, as De Jong receives ‘important proposals’

The Dutch maestro has thrust himself to the front of Hansi Flick’s plans of late and doubled down on his progress when selected to start Barca’s Champions League clash with Benfica on Wednesday.

Despite going down to 10 men after just 22 minutes, Barcelona fought hard to secure a hugely impressive 1-0 win in the away leg.

However, De Jong’s existing contract is due to expire in 2026 and if a new deal isn’t quickly agreed, Barcelona will greenlight a sale to ensure they don’t lose a valuable asset for nothing.

SPORT claim Barcelona director Deco recently opened fresh talks with De Jong and his camp regarding an extension.

A three-year extension is understood to have been tabled, though Barcelona have not offered a pay rise. Per the report, the salary put forward by Barcelona is the same as what De Jong earns right now.

Amid their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona are reportedly demanding a resolution no later than June 30.

If De Jong hasn’t put pen to paper by that point, the club will reluctantly explore sale opportunities.

That’s where Arsenal could come in, with SPORT concluding De Jong has already ‘received important proposals from the Premier League.’

Latest Arsenal news – Partey snub / Nwaneri new position?

In other news, Barcelona – one of the clubs regularly linked with signing Partey on a free – are NOT expected to act on their interest.

Elsewhere, questions have been rasied over how Arteta can fit Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka into the same eleven.

Nwaneri has excelled in Saka’s customary right wing berth during the latter’s absence after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

talkSPORT pundit and former Chelsea defender, Scott Minto, said: “Mikel Arteta has, not a worry, but it is very much a positive problem. What does he do when Saka comes back?

“Nwaneri is often Arsenal’s best player. Where do you put him? Is it a bit much to put him down the middle?”

Host Adrian Durham asked Minto if Nwaneri could play as a false nine regularly, while reminding him about the comparisons with Lionel Messi.

“I think it’s a lot to ask from a 17-year-old,” he replied.

On Messi playing as a false nine early in his career, Minto added: “It took Pep Guardiola to come in; Frank Rijkaard knew how good he was but didn’t have let’s say the courage to say, ‘I’m going to put him in that position’. Pep did.

“But he wasn’t 17; look, Messi for me, along with [Diego] Maradona, is one of the best players this planet has ever produced.

“I’m not putting Nwaneri up there; I’m just saying that particular run reminded me of Lionel Messi. He’s a super talent, honestly.

“There aren’t many talents like this around European football or world football. So we have to be careful about how we talk about him. Mikel Arteta, I think, is one of the perfect coaches to look after him.

“But this kid is something special, and he needs to make sure that whatever goes on around him, whatever his contract is, whatever happens, he keeps this love of the game because this is what we want to see, and it’s something special.”

