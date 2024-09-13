Arsenal are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in 2025

Arsenal have joined a Premier League rival in weighing up a ‘big-money’ deal for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in 2025, with a report claiming upcoming talks will quickly determine the move’s viability.

Arsenal did make a late addition to their forward line over the summer, with Raheem Sterling joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

However, according to GiveMeSport, a move for Bayern and Germany ace Sane was explored before Sterling signed.

A move did not come to pass owing to the small amount of time Bayern would have had to secure an adequate replacement.

However, the report stated Sane remains a player of interest to the Gunners and a ‘big-money’ move in one of two guises in 2025 is now possible.

Arsenal are described as ‘keen to continue seeing how his situation develops over the course of the season ahead of potentially offering a fresh challenge.’

Crucial to determining whether a move is viable are upcoming talks between Sane and Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract which reportedly nets him roughly £325,000-a-week.

Bayern do want Sane to extend his stay in Bavaria, though on a reduced salary. Factoring into Bayern’s thinking in that regard is the fact they recently signed Michael Olise who can also play on the right flank.

As such, whether Sane is willing to slash his wages will be a determining factor for his future. If he refuses, a return to the Premier League where he previously won two titles with Manchester City is deemed the likeliest outcome.

Arsenal aren’t alone in courting Sane, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle also credited with interest.

Both sides could forego having to pay a transfer fee by signing Sane as a free agent next summer. The winger would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement come January 1.

Of course, that assumes Sane’s contract talks with Bayern don’t yield a breakthrough.

Alternatively, a club could attempt to sign Sane in a cut-price transfer in January in an effort to get the jump on their transfer rivals.

Liverpool also linked with ‘big-money’ Leroy Sane move

GMS referring to the potential deal as a ‘big-money’ move likely relates to the salary aspect of any deal.

If Sane were to join Arsenal or Newcastle and be offered the same wages he’s on now, he’d immediately become the highest paid player at either club.

Havertz is the top earner at Arsenal, pocketing around £280,000-a-week. Bruno Guimaraes takes spot spot at Newcastle with a weekly wage of £160,000.

Sane has also been linked with Liverpool in recent days, though the outlet making those claims are not known for being among the more reliable sources of transfer information.

Links between Liverpool and left-footed right wingers will always be abundant for as long as Mohamed Salah remains in the final year of his contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the Egyptian’s camp will hold fresh talks with Liverpool regarding an extension in the very near future.

With Salah being tipped to stay by numerous outlets and Federico Chiesa also arriving, it would be a surprise to see the Reds make any sort of serious attempt to sign Sane too.

Arsenal the likeliest option after Arteta extends

Arsenal thus remain the likeliest candidate to snap up Sane if he does bring his Bayern career to a close at the five-year mark.

Newcastle would have a thing or two to say on the matter, but it cannot be argued Arsenal are better placed to win big trophies right now and Newcastle may also be unable to offer Champions League football.

Arsenal have re-established themselves as a top tier force in English football over recent seasons and the club secured a vital new deal on Thursday.

Manager Mikel Arteta put pen to paper on a new contract that ties his future to the Emirates until 2027.

Arteta’s new deal had actually progressed to the final stages all the way back in May. However, both Arteta and the club believed it wise to put the new contract on the backburner to allow the club to fully focus on the summer transfer window.

Once the window closed, the two parties quickly finalised Arteta’s extension.

Where would Leroy Sane fit at Arsenal?

The obvious question to ask given the presence of the much younger Bukayo Saka is where exactly would Leroy Sane fit into Arteta’s plans?

The answer to that is a simple one – Sane would not be a regular starter. However, that’s not to say he would not be an incredibly useful member of Arsenal’s squad.

The likes of Man City and Liverpool have regularly challenged for trophies on four fronts over recent years. Key to their ability to do so was having high quality strength in depth.

Arsenal have lacked a viable option to lighten the load on Saka on the right flank for many a year. Reiss Nelson has filled the role, though not to any great effect and his unsuitability has ensured Saka has rarely been handed a rest.

Indeed, Saka accrued 3,744 minutes of action across all competitions in the 2022/23 season. That was second only to Gabriel Magalhaes within Arsenal’s squad and even placed Saka ahead of starting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

In the 2023/24 season, Saka racked up the most minutes out of all Arsenal forwards.

Nelson has since been loaned to Fulham, thus exacerbating the problem for the current campaign. What’s more, with the Champions League group phase now expanded from six to eight matches, the fixture list is more congested than ever.

Of course, it may be difficult to convince Sane to sign up if he’s made aware he’ll play second fiddle to Saka.

But if Arsenal are to truly get on Man City’s level and regularly go deep in four competitions, their squad players will rack up their fair share of opportunities.

