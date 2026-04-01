Arsenal are weighing up a move for a teenage striker who wowed up close and personal in the Champions League, and if arriving, a Premier League record could fall.

Arsenal invested heavily in Viktor Gyokeres last summer, with the Swede viewed as the final piece of the title-winning puzzle.

But while the Gunners are on course to end their 20-plus year wait for a league title, the part Gyokeres has played has not been as meaningful as many anticipated.

It’s the defence and set pieces that are the backbone of Arsenal’s charge, and the jury remains out on whether Gyokeres is truly the solution up front.

Arsenal hold confirmed interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. If signed, the Argentine – valued in excess of €100m – would displace Gyokeres in the starting eleven.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal may instead go big on teenage frontman, Christian Kofane.

‘Arsenal are monitoring Christian Kofane,’ declared Plettenberg on X. ‘The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League round of 16.

‘Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well.

‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70 million for a summer transfer. Top transfer by Rolfes/Falkenberg. Both are in good contact with agent Eric Depolo.’

Kofane started both legs of Leverkusen’s UCL R16 defeat to Arsenal. And while his displays weren’t enough to dump the Gunners out, they’ve seemingly left an impression on the decision-makers in north London.

A transfer to the tune of €70m / £61m would see Kofane become the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history, assuming he moved before he turns 20 in late-July, of course.

The current record-holder is Leny Yoro who cost Manchester United a package totalling €70m, though €8m of that sum comprises add-ons that may never be paid.

Kofane has returned figures of seven goals and eight assists this term, which on the face of it, might not sound overly impressive.

However, it’s important to remember he’s still only 19 years of age, while a healthy chunk of his 39 appearances this season have come from the bench.

His minutes tally of 1,745 means he’s returning figures of a goal contribution once every 116 minutes – impressive numbers for one so young.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal news – De Zerbi to sign ex-Arsenal ace? / Lewis-Skelly offered to Man Utd

In other news, Roberto De Zerbi has been backed to make a former Arsenal captain one of his spectacular first signings at Tottenham in a move that could go very wrong, very quickly.

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd ahead of the summer transfer window.

READ NEXT: Shock €50m Arsenal sale accelerates as Barcelona barge Liverpool aside