Arsenal considering shock £40m Dutch signing with big Myles Lewis-Skelly repercussions

Arsenal are still weighing up a move for a £40m-rated left-back despite signing Riccardo Calafiori last summer and the ramifications it would have for Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to a report.

Mikel Arteta has favoured fielding centre-backs in both full-back positions in recent years, with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber and Calafiori all converted into full-backs.

Arsenal are well stocked in the left-back position specifically, with Timber, Tomiyasu, Calafiori, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko all capable of filling the role.

What’s more, Myles Lewis-Skelly has burst on to the scene, with the 18-year-old’s marvellous early displays already prompting a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Yet despite the abundance of options, a fresh update from TBR Football claims Arsenal hope to make yet another addition at left-back.

Ajax star Jorrel Hato – a long-time transfer target at the Emirates – is a player Arsenal are ‘still considering a move for’, per the report.

The 19-year-old is valued at £40m by Ajax and began his career at centre-half, though has played almost exclusively at left-back this season. Hato has already racked up five caps for the Netherlands despite still being a teenager and is also on Liverpool’s radar.

In the event Arsenal were to move for Hato, an unintended consequence could be the stifling of Lewis-Skelly’s development.

Multiple left-back exits expected

It stands to reason Hato would only be signed if Arsenal and new sporting director, Andrea Berta, can offload several stars already in situ.

Tierney has already agreed to re-join former club Celtic via free agency once the campaign concludes. Per TBR Football, Kiwior has the green light to leave and Zinchenko is attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Even if all three of that trio do leave, Arteta would still boast an embarrassment of riches at left-back, with Calafiori, Timber, Tomiyasu, Lewis-Skelly and potentially Hato in the mix too.

