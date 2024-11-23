Tijjani Reijnders is wanted by Arsenal, with an astronomical offer potentially coming

Arsenal are reportedly emerging as one of the main suitors for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with the possibility of an ‘astronomical offer’ on the way.

Reijnders has impressed since moving to Milan for the 2023/24 season. The midfielder has consistently chipped in with goals and assists for a side who last season finished second in Serie A.

As a result of his starring role at Milan, some big Premier League sides have registered their interest in him.

The latest club to do so is Arsenal, with Fichajes reporting they have emerged as one of the main suitors for Reijnders.

It is believed the Gunners could look to secure his signing next summer, with the midfielder said to fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s philosophy.

As such, it is believed they would be willing to make ‘significant financial effort’ to land Reijnders, with the report also suggesting that growing attention on him could lead to ‘possible astronomical offers’ from clubs such as Arsenal.

Arsenal to compete with Prem rivals

The Gunners could compete with two of their closest rivals, Man City, who they’ve finished second to in the Premier League the last two seasons, and Tottenham, their local rivals.

Indeed, of late it was suggested that both clubs were known to be scouting Reijnders.

It was suggested at the time that Milan were confident of tying their midfielder down to a new deal.

That will almost certainly stop a January deal, but if Arsenal are willing to offer a big sum in the summer, Reijnders’ being tied down for longer might make little difference.

Arsenal round-up: Isak could move in January

It is believed that Arsenal could land Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in January, given the Magpies feel unable to offer him a significant pay rise.

The Gunners are also said to be the frontrunners for Malaga starlet Antonio Cordero.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been referred to as the most important player in the Premier League.

But his team-mate, Kai Havertz, is at lest seventh on the list of best strikers according to Troy Deeney, who named six centre-forwards who are better, including two from the same club.