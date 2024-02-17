Arsenal ‘crazy’ about signing classy €50m striker after becoming keenest Prem suitors despite Man Utd links

Arsenal are the most interested club in the Premier League for the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee – but the range of suitors abroad means they won’t have a clear run at signing him, according to reports in Italy.

Zirkzee is enjoying an impressive season in Serie A, scoring eight goals from 23 league games. Also standing out for his calmness on the ball and classy abilities, he has added four assists for a side pushing for European qualification.

One of the best under-23 players in Serie A, Zirkzee should be in demand when the summer transfer window comes around.

Recently, he has been tipped to become the latest Dutch player to link up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. However, Arsenal are also strong candidates to sign him.

Calciomercato summarises that Arsenal are among the many clubs going ‘crazy’ for Zirkzee ahead of the next transfer window.

The Italian source warns European suitors to beware of competition from the Premier League, led by Arsenal, for Zirkzee.

However, those rival suitors on the continent in question have big plans for the 22-year-old too. For example, AC Milan are said to have made him a ‘real priority’.

Believing Zirkzee is worth up to €50m (£42.8m), Milan are preparing a part-exchange offer, whereby they could sacrifice striker Lorenzo Colombo (who is currently on loan at Monza) and Alexis Saelemaekers (who is already on loan with Bologna).

Another club to keep an eye on in the Zirkzee transfer battle will be Napoli, who have identified him as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen if they sell the Nigeria international for a massive sum.

There are other options on Napoli’s shortlist, but what Zirkzee is already doing in Serie A makes him particularly appealing.

And given the amount of money they could raise by selling Osimhen – potentially to Paris Saint-Germain, as TEAMtalk revealed this week – Napoli should be able to afford Zirkzee in that context too.

Is Zirkzee the striker Arsenal need?

Bologna still have Zirkzee under contract until 2026 and also allowed Bayern Munich to retain a buyback clause for him when his last transfer went through.

However, Zirkzee’s likely next move will probably be within Serie A or into the Premier League instead.

In that case, Bologna will send a portion of the transfer fee they receive back to Bayern while the player himself prepares to embark on a completely fresh challenge.

At Arsenal, his task would be to prove himself as the reliable goalscorer Mikel Arteta needs for his side to become even more serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the current centre-forwards at Arteta’s disposal, but Arsenal are now weighing up potential upgrades.

Zirkzee would have to adapt to the Premier League and develop over time, so only time would tell if he is up to the task, but his playing style certainly makes him a player of interest for the Gunners.

