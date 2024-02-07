Arsenal deal agreed for Brazilian winger but fringe star staying put amid Turkish switch rumours

Marquinhos (c) looks set to return to his homeland

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brazilian side Fluminense to send winger Marquinhos back to his homeland on loan, while a fringe Gunners star looks set to stay put despite interest from Turkey.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a ‘verbal pact’ in place to be completed between the two clubs for Marquinhos in the coming days.

The 20-year-old attacker has already accepted the terms of the deal which will also include an option to buy.

Marquinhos, who joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal for around £3million in 2022, has failed to fulfill his potential in north London.

He joined Norwich on loan for the second half of last season and spent the first half of the current campaign at French side Nantes.

The Brazil Under-23 international had one assist in seven games for Nantes. However, Mikel Arteta took the decision to terminate Marquinhos’ loan earlier this month and Arsenal have been trying to find a new club for him ever since.

It appears that search is now done, with Marquinhos poised to return to his homeland in a bid for more game time.

Cedric staying with Gunners

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is set to stay in north London until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old right-back will focus his efforts on helping Arteta’s side in his fringe role, as the Gunners look to push Manchester City and Liverpool all the way in the title race.

Cedric, who has been capped 34 times by Portugal, was looking for a move away from The Emirates in January after playing just 65 minutes of action for the first team so far this season.

However, a proposed switch to return to his homeland with Benfica reportedly fell through due to the player’s wage demands.

Turkish giants Galatasaray also entered negotiations to sign Cedric for a nominal fee but opted instead to sign former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest right-back Serge Aurier on a short-term deal.

Cedric has since had no other formal offers, although it’s thought that Besiktas and Trabzonspor have both weighed up offers for the player as the Turkish transfer window shuts on Friday.

It’s now expected that the experienced defender will see out the remainder of his contract until the summer and then walk away on a free transfer.

But until then, he could earn end up playing an important role as defensive cover for Arsenal in the remaining months of the campaign.

Indeed, injury issues for Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber means he still provides a valuable option for Arteta, with the ability to paly on either flank.

The Gunners are back in action on Sunday when they head to London rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

Arteta’s men are currently two points off leaders Liverpool in the title race after beating Jurgen Klopp’s men last time out in convincing fashion.

