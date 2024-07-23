Arsenal deal thunders towards completion as personal terms agreed ahead of Tottenham link up

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has taken a big step towards leaving the Emirates after agreeing a contract with his prospective new club, according to reports.

Last season, Nketiah made 37 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, managing six goals and three assists. The centre-forward rarely got to start in the big games for Arsenal though, with Mikel Arteta preferring to use either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus up front.

Nketiah has loved his time at Arsenal and is thankful for all the Gunners have done for his career, but he knows the time is right to find a new club so he can start on a weekly basis for a different team.

The 25-year-old, who spent time in both the Arsenal and Chelsea academies as a youngster, has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace, Brentford and Ipswich Town, among others.

DON’T MISS: Who is Brian Brobbey? The brilliant Dutch striker Arsenal want as Nketiah replacement

On Monday, it emerged that Arsenal could use Nketiah in a player-plus-cash deal to beat Liverpool in the race for Palace defender Marc Guehi.

But Nketiah is more likely to seal a big Ligue 1 transfer to Marseille. Their new manager, former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, is a big fan of the Gunners attacker and is urging those above him at Marseille to complete a deal.

According to the latest reports in France, the transfer is far closer to being finalised after Nketiah and Marseille agreed personal terms.

Marseille have sorted out a long-term contract with the player and will now switch their attention to striking a deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal transfers: Eddie Nketiah poised to leave

The French side began the bidding at £20million, though this was swiftly rejected by Arsenal as club chiefs Mikel Arteta and Edu are holding out for £40m.

While it is unlikely Marseille will match that huge £40m price tag, they are determined to get their man this summer and therefore it would not be a surprise if an agreement is reached over the coming weeks.

The report adds that Marseille are set for a complete squad overhaul this summer, as up to 80 per cent of their squad could move on.

Marseille have already brought in Mason Greenwood from Man Utd in a £27m deal. At first it was thought that Marseille would sign only one of Greenwood and Nketiah, but they now need to land both.

That is because former Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Al-Qadisiyah in Saudi Arabia, while Iliman Ndiaye has returned to England by signing for long-term admirers Everton.

Nketiah moving to the Stade Velodrome would see him play alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. On Sunday, Marseille announced the signing of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on an initial loan which includes the obligation to buy for a reported £17m.

READ MORE – Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best