Arsenal delay Vermeeren pursuit as January priority could open door to Tottenham, Juventus moves

Arsenal could push back their interest in Arthur Vermeeren to the summer transfer window, according to information from TEAMtalk sources.

The Gunners are continuing to track the brilliant Royal Antwerp midfielder after TEAMtalk revealed their initial interest in the player in October.

Scouts cast an eye over him again in the Champions League game against Barcelona as he scored in a surprise 3-2 win over Xavi’s side.

And while a midfielder is on the agenda for next month’s window, Vermeeren may have to wait for Arsenal to make their move for him.

Sources are indicating that the Gunners will be cautious with cash in the January window and that any permanent purchase is likely to be for the defence.

That is the area in most need right now, and prioritising it would mean a knock-on effect for any midfield pursuits.

With Jurrien Timber having been sidelined since the start of the campaign and Takehiro Tomiyasu recently joining him on the injured list, there could be a need to shore up the backline.

The Gunners would ideally like another body for the centre of the park, though, as there are reservations around Thomas Partey’s future.

Indeed, multiple reports of late have suggested he could be heading out the door at the Emirates.

It could be that Arsenal dip into the loan market to solve that issue for the time being and then revisit a deal for someone like Vermeeren at the end of the season.

Arsenal hope they don’t miss out

It’s a slightly risky tactic given the likes of Tottenham, Juventus and Barcelona have also been monitoring Vermeeren closely.

The 18-year-old has all the qualities to become the ultimate all-round midfielder – having played as a holding player and a more genuine central midfielder – and has shown incredible maturity since breaking through at Antwerp.

That said, Arsenal might run the risk of missing out on him to another interested side, but are holding out hope that that is not the case.

