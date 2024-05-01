Arsenal desperate to complete difficult signing of Dutch defender labelled ‘the real deal’

Arsenal will push to sign Jorrel Hato this summer, but an arrival in 2025 may be a more realistic outcome

Arsenal hope to complete their defence with the addition of an Ajax defender labelled ‘the real deal’, though why a transfer this summer will test the Gunners has been revealed.

Arsenal already possess the Premier League’s meanest defence, with their mark of 28 goals conceded four fewer than Manchester City’s tally of 32. William Saliba and Gabriel have struck up a dominant partnership at centre-half. The Gunners have opened talks with Gabriel over a new contract and reports claim a full agreement should be reached this summer.

Ben White has emerged as one of the league’s finest at right-back. The left-back berth has been occupied by either Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu or Jakub Kiwior. Had he not suffered an ACL injury on his EPL debut the left-back role may have been Jurrien Timber’s to lose.

The common factor among four of Mikel Arteta’s five usual options at full-back is they began their careers as centre-backs.

HAVE YOU SEEN: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arteta is clearly a fan of morphing traditional centre-halves into full-backs and according to TBRFootball, one of his summer transfer targets fits that mould too.

The Gunners have long-standing interest in Ajax sensation, Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old has been a rare bright spark in what’s been a season of doom and gloom in Amsterdam.

Hato is a centre-back by trade but the left-footer has also deputised at left-back on numerous occasions.

Despite his tender age he’s been a guaranteed starter this term and has already made his senior debut for the Netherlands when replacing Virgil van Dijk against Gibraltar back in November.

Ajax are rarely able to retain their rising stars for the long haul and Hato is the latest gem they’ve uncovered who could spend his prime years in a bigger league.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level

Arsenal want summer swoop, but 2025 move likelier

Per TBRFootball, Arsenal wish to sign Hato this summer and are fully prepared to make a ‘renewed attempt’ to do so. The Gunners reportedly explored a move in January, though their interest came to nothing.

Arsenal reportedly hope the outcome will be different this summer, though a deal may prove impossible to make.

Hato signed a new contract just days after turning 18 in March. Prior to penning fresh terms, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared “there is no movement expected for Hato this summer.”

Ajax understandably want to retain Hato for the 2024/25 season at least and Romano’s comments suggested Hato would not push to leave just yet.

Furthermore, Hato’s new contract is not believed to contain a release clause, meaning Ajax can refuse any and all bids the Gunners make.

Romano said prior to confirmation of Hato’s new deal: “Arsenal have scouted talented young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato multiple times, but he’s now set to sign a new contract.

“The new deal will be valid until June 2028, with no release clause included.

“So, there is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal face loss of ‘next Thierry Henry’ as Champions League side vow to ‘give him chances’ Arteta won’t