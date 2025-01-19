Jorginho is reportedly in talks with Flamengo over a move to the club, though Arsenal want to keep him for another season and the midfielder will not accept their current proposal.

Jorginho has been a useful performer for the Gunners since joining in 2023. He has racked up 70 appearances, with 18 coming this season.

The midfielder has started six times in the top flight, and has worn the captain’s armband from the start on three occasions, such is Mikel Arteta’s trust in him.

But reports suggest he’s in talks to leave the club, with Brazilian powerhouses Flamengo and Palmeiras mentioned. Further to that, a report from Brazilian outlet Globo suggests Jorginho is continuing to talk to the former over a move.

It is believed he is eager to find a solution, though the terms offered by Flamengo are ‘out of the question’. The report states Arsenal would like to keep Jorginho for another year – they have an option to extend his deal for a further year.

In addition to struggling to come to an agreement on terms with the midfielder, Flamengo have no interest in doing so with Arsenal, and are said to be waiting for the club to ‘release’ Jorginho.

It’s said the only way they will sign him is if he is to join on a free transfer. But Flamengo reportedly want him now, and it seems very unlikely Arsenal would let him leave with six months and maybe longer on his deal, particularly as it’s said they want to extend.

Varying reports on Arsenal’s Jorginho desires

It’s unclear how legitimate the report is, given the latest on Jorginho from England was that Arsenal were being pushed out.

Alongside Thomas Partey, it was said that the Italian international does not fit Arteta’s long-term vision in north London. That is seemingly what has led to interest from clubs in Brazil.

If Arsenal don’t want to keep Jorginho, the route to Flamengo getting him will be easier, as they’d only have to wait until the end of the season to get him.

That said, they will still have to come to an agreement with Jorginho, who makes a reported £110,000 per week.

The highest wage at the Brazilian club is reported to be just under £60,000 per week, so there is a big discrepancy between what they pay players now and what they might need to pay the Arsenal man.

Arsenal round-up: Arteta suggests reinforcements needed

Mikel Arteta has already spoken on the need to improve upon his squad depth, and did so again after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, stating the club are “very short” when looking at the bench.

They are seemingly looking to add more firepower up top, with a report stating they are weighing up a £70million move for Benjamin Sesko.

Another potential striker signing, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a “risk” due to his attitude, which has come into question previously.

A move for Viktor Gyokeres seems to be out of reach, however, with Manchester United said to expect they’ll beat the Gunners to the signing of the Swedish striker.

