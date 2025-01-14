Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to kickstart what he hopes will be a monumental few months in the transfer market after reports in Spain claimed Nico Williams had given his blessing to join the Gunners with the north London side also eyeing a new striker in addition to the capture of Martin Zubimendi.

It emerged on Tuesday lunchtime that the Gunners had beaten off strong competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to win the race for Spain star Zubimendi, with an agreement on the cusp of being finalised for the Real Sociedad midfielder to move to north London. Arsenal can expect to welcome the 25-year-old Euro 2024 winner over the summer despite reaching an agreement on the transfer now.

And while Zubimendi will seriously strengthen their midfield options next season, Arteta is far from done there with reports in Spain also claiming a deal for Williams is also close to taking off with ‘contact’ already established over a summer move. Better yet, a new striker signing is also very much on Arsenal’s radar.

As for Williams, it’s claimed that Barcelona’s decision to drop out the race has now convinced the winger that a move to north London is now in his best interests.

Per S Montero, writing for ElNacional, a move to the Premier League, and more specifically, Arsenal, now is the transfer that most appeals to Williams, with the Gunners described as having the ‘advantage in the auction’.

It’s claimed Arteta has already made ‘contact’ with the 22-year-old – who has a €58m (£48.9m, $59.6m) release clause – and his agent to ‘convince’ him to move to the Emirates, ‘promising’ the winger a ‘blank check’ and ‘untouchable’ status at the club.

The report adds that Arteta sees Williams as ‘ a real bargain’ and ‘would be an enormous reinforcement for Arsenal’.

But it seems the Gunners are not stopping there, with Arteta very much focused on remodelling his attack and also adding a new No.9 to his squad.

Arsenal fail with striker move as Ornstein speaks on Nico Williams plan

Indeed, the Gunners may not wait until the summer to sign a new striker, either, in the wake of the suspected ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of Manchester United.

To that end, David Ornstein has confirmed the club to have room to make an attacking addition this month.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein stated: ‘Arsenal do have some financial room to manoeuvre, while their desire to recruit both a striker and wide attacker is long-standing and has not receded.

‘The problem is the availability of players that manager Mikel Arteta wants, the level of cost involved and whether the options would represent an upgrade on existing personnel.’

At the same time, reports have revealed the Gunners have failed with a cheeky opening bid to try and prise Dusan Vlahovic off Juventus’ hands, having asked the Serie A giants about the prospect of a loan deal for the Serbian. That request was, understandably, very quickly blocked by the Bianconeri.

At the same, though, the fact that Juventus have set their price for Vlahovic means the possibility of a move cannot be dismissed entirely.

Either way, confirmation from Ornstein that Arteta wants another option brought in this month opens up that opportunity for the business to be done.

On the subject of Williams, Ornstein also confirmed Arteta’s interest in the 31-goal star has never disappeared.

He wrote: ‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao.

‘His release clause stands at just shy of €60m — it fluctuates with inflation — and would need to be paid in full. When the size of his salary is factored in, it becomes even more difficult. A summer transfer is more plausible.

‘The financial aspect of such a deal is daunting. That buyout would need to be paid in full, and Williams would also expect a sizeable salary package. For Arsenal to follow through with their interest would potentially require owner intervention.

‘Alternatively, a deal might be identified which Arsenal can pursue without significant financial implications — or even long-term commitment.

‘Although Arsenal have used their Premier League quota of two loans, they are still able to loan players from abroad.’

Even before Jesus’ injury came to light, Arsenal were seemingly in the market for a new striker this year, with Arteta finally accepting his side need a more regular source of goals if they are to challenge for the game’s top prizes. As a result, the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha have all been mentioned.

The Gunners have also been linked with a loan move for Evan Ferguson, which according to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, is an avenue they are very much open to exploring now.

In addition to those strikers mentioned The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims the Gunners could look to reignite their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres this month.

And while it was previously suggested a move for the Sporting CP star would not happen until the summer, the injury to Jesus could accelerate Arsenal’s plans amid claims a move is being considered over the final two weeks of the window.

Newcastle marksman Isak, who has netted 10 goals in his last eight, also continues to be touted though a £100m-plus valuation warning has been issued to interested clubs which will likely deter any potential move.

Meanwhile, Arteta has seen a late move to beat Manchester United to the signing of a Paraguayan starlet fail, with the teenage star now set to finalise his move to Old Trafford.

