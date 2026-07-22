Arsenal in dreamland as Newcastle greenlight Bruno Guimaraes transfer

Newcastle are ready to cash in on Bruno Guimaraes, and Arsenal are preparing a third bid that one source claims could seal this deal.

Guimaraes, 28, is Arsenal’s top target in central midfield this summer. The Brazilian has decided to leave St James’ Park, with sources telling TEAMtalk on Monday that Guimaraes and his camp believe the time is right for an upgrade.

At his age, Guimaraes is acutely aware it’s now or never for a career-defining move. As such, there’ll be no U-turn, and Guimaraes wants out before the summer window shuts.

The Gunners have already tabled two bids for the midfielder, though neither came through official channels.

The first offer worth £55m was made on a verbal basis and was quickly rebuffed by the Magpies.

The second offer totalled £65m and was presented by intermediaries and agents, rather than Arsenal officials.

Nevertheless, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs brought news on Tuesday of Arsenal drafting a third bid which they hope will prove decisive.

He stated: ‘Arsenal plan to bid again for Bruno Guimarães, as reported this morning.

‘Although Newcastle deny direct formal talks to date, #AFC are accelerating their interest.

‘Last offer via intermediaries was as high [as] £65m. Arsenal expected to go north of £70m, and broad terms are already in place with Guimarães.

‘Newcastle sources insist they want to keep Guimarães. One other Premier League club has made a recent enquiry as well on the player side.’

Until now, the noises coming out of Newcastle were Guimaraes was not for sale. However, that’s now changed.

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Newcastle won’t prevent Bruno Guimaraes from joining Arsenal

CaughtOffside claim Newcastle will NOT stand in Guimaraes’ way if Arsenal make a bid they deem satisfactory.

One of their sources declared: “Newcastle are intensifying their interest in Hugo Larsson in the wake of Arsenal preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Despite what’s being reported, Arsenal are really pushing for Guimaraes, and Newcastle recognise that the player also wants to go. As long as the price is right, they’re not going to stand in his way.

“Larsson is a profile they really like, so that’s one to watch.”

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And per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope – who specialises in covering Newcastle – a bid of around £75m could be enough to break Newcastle’s will.

He recently declared: ‘Sources claim £75m could see progress.’

With Newcastle opening the doors to a sale and Arsenal primed to bid close to or even match that £75m figure, a deal is there to be made. Guimaraes has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

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