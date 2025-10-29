AC Milan’s talismanic forward Rafael Leão has reignited speculation about a move to the Premier League, with sources revealing the 26-year-old Portuguese star is “very keen” to test himself in England.

Despite his pivotal role at San Siro, Leão’s desire for a new challenge has intensified, and he would be “very open” to discussions if an English club makes a formal approach.

Leão, whose blistering pace, flair, and goal-scoring prowess have made him one of Europe’s most coveted attackers, has long been linked with Premier League giants.

Sources close to the player emphasise that a talent of his calibre “always attracts interest,” but the allure of the Premier League – its intensity, global spotlight, and competitive depth – holds particular appeal.

“Rafa loves Milan, but the Premier League is the pinnacle for many,” one insider said.

“If the right project comes, he’s ready to listen.”

Milan, however, are digging in. Club officials have made it “very clear” that any suitor must pay a premium to prise Leão away, with his release clause sitting at €150million (£132.1m.)

The Rossoneri view him as central to their Scudetto ambitions and Champions League aspirations, especially after his 11-goal, 13-assist haul last season. Retaining Leão is seen as a statement of intent amid their resurgence under Massimiliano Allegri.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Multiple Premier League clubs want Leao

Interest from England remains robust. Manchester City, seeking a long-term successor to aging stars, admire his versatility.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, see him as the ideal left-wing upgrade, while Chelsea’s ambitious project could tempt him with financial muscle. Even Manchester United, despite midfield priorities, have been mentioned in dispatches.

As the January window looms, Leão’s future hangs in the balance. A blockbuster bid could force Milan’s hand, but for now, the Serie A leaders are confident their star will stay—unless an irresistible offer lands.

Arsenal round-up: Saka deal coming

A new deal for Bukayo Saka is reportedly on the way, with reporter Sami Mokbel stating: “Arsenal’s efforts to sign Bukayo Saka to a new long-term contract have progressed and are advancing amid a growing expectation an agreement will be reached.”

It’s suggested he’s to be paid very handsomely on his new deal.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arsenal centre-back Gabriel could be named PFA player of the year.

And the Gunners have competition from Barcelona for AC Milan’s Davide Bartesaghi, though the Serie A side want to keep him.

Who’s Arsenal’s best Serie A signing in last decade?