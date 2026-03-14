Arsenal can ‘easily afford’ to spend more than €100million on a superstar, with a report stating Mikel Arteta is going to meet with him in person to convince him.

There is an awareness that Alvarez would be willing to move back to the Premier League this summer. The Atletico Madrid man was a success at Manchester City ahead of a huge move to Spain, and while Barcelona is his preference, England appeals to him if he can’t move there.

Barca are reportedly going to try to land Alvarez, but it seems they’ll find it very difficult to confirm that move, after it was revealed Atletico don’t want to sell to their rivals.

They would, though, consider selling to the Premier League if the value of an offer exceeded €100million (£86.7m).

And that opens the door for Arsenal to potentially pounce, as well as Chelsea, both of whom are in the mix for the Argentine attacker.

The Gunners seem to be pushing hardest, though, and El Nacional reports they could ‘easily afford’ to sign Alvarez, for the £86.7million and above that will be demanded.

READ MORE: How electric Arsenal target compares to Martinelli, Trossard as Berta masterplan accelerates

Arsenal meeting set for Alvarez

TEAMtalk have learned of late that, amid interest from both of those clubs, Alvarez would be willing to head back to England.

And the Arsenal push comes directly from manager Arteta, who is eager to convince the attacker to join his outfit.

The El Nacional report states that after speaking to Alvarez over the phone, Arteta has a meeting scheduled with the Atleti man during the next international break.

The report ends simply by stating Diego Simeone ‘has reason to be worried’ and Arteta ‘has become his main threat’ for Alvarez.

Arsenal round-up: Williams enquiry sent

It’s been reported that enquiries have been sent by Arsenal and Chelsea for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

But Manchester United have ‘set the machinery in motion’ to land the Spaniard, with it felt €80million (£69.4m) could put them in the lead for the transfer.

Arsenal and United are also both in the mix for Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, and while the Italian club won’t let him go, it’s felt both sides will keep him on the radar.

And, TEAMtalk is aware that the Gunners are one of the big Premier League clubs with eyes on Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio, but sources feel he’s most likely to make a move to a smaller top flight team first.