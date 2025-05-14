Nico Williams has begun to say goodbye to his team-mates

Arsenal are well placed to land one of their favoured attackers in the summer transfer window, as a LaLiga star has reportedly begun to ‘say goodbye to some team-mates’.

The Gunners have been devoid of absolute attacking quality this season. Bukayo Saka was sidelined for months, and now that he’s back, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out of action.

Leandro Trossard has acted as a decent backup, but results have varied when he’s started games. That attacking returns have been hit and miss has seen Arsenal come close to glory in the Premier League and Champions League, but fall short.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Gunners want to improve their front line over the summer in order to take the next step, and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is on the radar.

According to El Nacional, Williams is targeting the Premier League, where Arsenal and Chelsea have stepped up their interest.

It’s stated there is talk of an ‘imminent departure’ in the summer, and Williams has already begun to ‘say goodbye to some team-mates’.

Indeed, the forward is ‘ready to shine at European elite’ and everything points to ‘is immediate future being in England’.

Williams a top Arsenal target

A lot of reports point to Arsenal being the side most interested in landing Williams in the summer.

Firstly, Fabrizio Romano stated that a new winger WILL arrive at the Emirates.

Other outlets have stated that Williams is a genuine target given the Gunners’ stance on recruiting out wide.

It’s also been stated that Mikel Arteta would love for his club to trigger the winger’s €58million (£48.8m) release clause, with Barcelona having recently dropped out of the race for him.

Arsenal round-up: Gyokeres is theirs

Arsenal have reportedly been told by Sporting CP that striker Viktor Gyokeres is ‘all theirs’ provided they are happy to pay his release clause.

Only around £60million stand between the Gunners and the Swede, and they’re also ready to pay him a contract of £200,000 per week to convince him to join.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal are serious contenders for the signing of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman would like to get back to playing regular football, and might also have the option of playing for Bayern Munich, who are also keen on signing him.

