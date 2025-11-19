Arsenal ecstatic after superstar reaches ‘full agreement’ to sign and deal declared ‘done’

Arsenal have reached a ‘full agreement’ over a new contract with Bukayo Saka, according to a reporter who has explained why the club are yet to announce the deal.

Saka, 24, is Arsenal’s talisman in attack and at the heart of everything they do well in the final third. However, the right winger places only seventh in Arsenal’s list of highest earning players on £195,000-a-week.

His existing deal is due to expire less than two years from now in the summer of 2027. Talks over a new contract have long since begun and there was a willingness from both sides to thrash out an agreement.

And according to the latest from journalist Mark Brus, a ‘full agreement’ has now been struck,

Reporting in The Daily Briefing, Brus wrote: “I’ve had nothing but positive signals on Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future up until now, and today the people I’ve been speaking to have gone one step further – a full agreement is now in place.”

That came after Brus insisted he’s been “told Saka’s new deal is done.”

Brus then tripled down on his claims, adding: “Saka has reached a full agreement with the club on a new contract that will run until June 2030.”

Three years will therefore be tacked on to Saka’s deal, and the forward will net a handy pay-rise.

Prior reports have stated Saka could earn roughly £300,000-a-week, making him the highest paid player at the club right now.

A salary on that scale wouldn’t make him the best paid player in Arsenal’s history, however. Mesut Ozil previously pocketed £350,000-a-week during the latter part of his spell in north London.

Offering insight into why Arsenal are yet to announce the deal, Brus concluded: “Final touches on image rights, bonus structures, and media rollout are still being finalised.

“There are no issues – just a calculated delay aligned with Arsenal’s broader communication plan.”

Another big Arsenal extension on the horizon

Arsenal via sporting director, Andrea Berta, have made it their mission to tie their best players down to new and/or improved deals over the past 12 months.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have all penned extensions. David Raya and Leandro Trossard signed new deals over the summer that raised their salaries without adding extra years.

Arsenal are making progress on a new contract for Jurrien Timber, who may well be the best full-back in the Premier League right now.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will turn their attention to extending Declan Rice’s stay once Timber and Saka are out of the way.

“In Arsenal’s plans there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice,” declared Romano earlier this week. “So Arsenal also want to discuss with Rice and offer him a new deal.

“It’s part of the plans, it’s part of the conversations, so let’s follow that situation, because also Declan is going to be one of the names mentioned internally for a new and deserved contract.”

