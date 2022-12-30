Arsenal emerge from shadows and ‘could override’ rivals in coveted Serie A defender pursuit

Arsenal are the latest side to register an interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, and a report suggests they could beat a long-time suitor to the deal.

Skriniar’s situation has been unclear for some time. In the summer, after his fifth season with Inter, he was the subject of major interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants reportedly made a bid for him, but he decided to stay put. That they have remained keen is an indication of his quality during his time in Serie A.

A host of other sides have also held an interest in the defender for a while. Manchester United and Tottenham are two of the most frequently linked sides.

With Skriniar’s contract ticking down, all avenues are currently possible. His deal is up in the summer, and if he does not pen a new contract, he will be free to move on.

That would mean that a lot of sides would be in the mix for the transfer.

However, there is still the possibility that he pens a new deal with Inter. The club’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, recently revealed the Serie A giants were “optimistic” that he would agree a new deal.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

Arsenal burst onto the scene for Skriniar

If not, it could be a surprising candidate that does manage to take him on board. Calciomercatoweb reports that Skriniar is a ‘hot name’ for Arsenal, who are ‘looking for a new defender’.

The report does suggest that PSG are still in the mix for Skriniar. The French side are reportedly ‘vigilant’ in the case that he does not renew with Inter.

However, it is Arsenal who look as if they might be in the box seat. The report states the ‘transfer market duel’ could be between the Gunners and PSG.

Furthermore, Arsenal ‘could even override’ the long-time suitors and snatch Skriniar.

That is a surprise, given they have effectively just emerged from the shadows and found themselves potentially above most other sides with a prior interest in the defender.

Hard to say no to Arsenal

The prospect of playing for Arsenal is one that a lot of players might find difficult to turn down at the moment. Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League, five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

The project is clearly an exciting one, and it looks as if they could go the distance at the moment.

Adding a player like Skriniar to the side would only make them stronger, by shoring up the defence.

While they might not be able to offer quite what PSG would, the Gunners would surely give Skriniar a good contract.

The centre-back is still just 27 years old, so if he was to join Arsenal, they could remain a powerhouse for some time. Dominating the Premier League is surely a more attractive prospect than doing so in Ligue 1, for most players.

