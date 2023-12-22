Arsenal to evaluate ‘huge bids’ for star that would help to fund elite striker transfer

While Arsenal are not looking to sell Eddie Nketiah, they would reportedly ‘evaluate huge bids’ for the striker, who could fund a massive move.

Arsenal’s forward line is one of the most potent in the Premier League, and probably the world. Four separate attackers have scored six or more goals this season.

Bukayo Saka tops the goalscoring list with eight goals. He was the top scorer last season, too, with Gabriel Jesus in second both this season and last.

While the Brazilian’s been in top form in Europe, his Premier League returns have left a lot to be desired. Indeed, he’s scored three goals in 12 games, playing as the central striker in the majority of those.

Mikel Arteta is known to be a fan of having a number of top-class players in each position. Jesus’ understudy, Nketiah, is a useful second option – he’s scored five league goals this season, after netting four times in the league last term.

However, the returns of both men are not quite where a club looking to win the league would want them to be, and neither are world-class.

As such, Arteta is on the lookout for a top striker to add into the mix, and Ivan Toney seems the most likely option to add to the side.

TEAMtalk recently revealed work is being done to get Toney, but his price tag means Arsenal will likely have to sell before they buy.

‘Huge bids’ for Nketiah will be assessed

That could have simply seen Nketiah sold to Brentford, easing the pain of losing Toney and likely meaning the Bees would favour selling him to the Gunners rather than any other side.

However, when Arteta’s side were approached by Brentford regarding the potential availability of Nketiah, they were turned away as the boss is a big fan and wants to keep the striker at the club.

It’s now stated by Rudy Galetti that while Nketiah is ‘unlikely’ to leave in January, Arsenal are ‘open to evaluate huge bids’.

It’s unclear what constitutes a huge bid in Arsenal’s minds, but if they were to receive one and they did sell Nketiah, that sale could go a long way to funding the move for Toney.

Huge bids are unlikely to come

However, it’s unlikely that a huge bid is going to come in for Nketiah. He’d be a useful player if given the chance as a number-one option at a club, but nobody is going to drop a big sum on a striker with 19 goals in 105 Premier League outings.

While it’s important to remember a lot of those are from the bench, a big club’s striker is expected to find the net more often.

That begs the question of why Arteta wants to keep Nketiah, and what role he’ll have if Toney does sign.

He’d be unlikely to start very often at all, but if his bench minutes dwindled, he might look for the exit himself.

That would force Arteta to make the move he doesn’t want to right now and sell him. Given the manager has surely thought about that, that may be why he’s attempting to squeeze as much money out of him as he can with his current stance on the sale.

