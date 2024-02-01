Arsenal exodus continues with two more exits announced – one on loan, the other permanent

Arsenal have officially confirmed two more players have left the club on deadline day, with a forward joining Swansea City on loan and a midfielder moving to Germany outright.

The Gunners aren’t expected to make a single signing this window, with their efforts to land reinforcements hamstrung by conforming to Financial Fair Play.

Instead, exits for many of the club’s younger stars has been the order of the day and two departures have been officially confirmed by the club.

Firstly, academy graduate Charles Sagoe Jr has joined Championship side Swansea City on a six-month loan.

The 19-year-old forward had racked up 13 goal contributions in just 16 matches for Arsenal’s youth ranks this term.

His impressive form has prompted Arsenal to sanction a test at a higher level and Sagoe Jr will get that chance with Swansea.

The move was confirmed by both Arsenal and Swansea’s official websites. An option to buy has not been included in the agreement.

Elsewhere, holding midfielder Bradley Ibrahim has left Arsenal outright.

Ibrahim, also 19, has completed a permanent transfer to second tier German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Ibrahim deal survives Prem hijack

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed Luton Town had attempted to hijack Hertha’s move, though their efforts crashed and burned.

Ibrahim is understood to have signed a three-and-a-half year contract running until the summer of 2027.

Reporting on the move while in its final stages on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano stated the Gunners have inserted “matching rights” into the terms. Put simply, that means Arsenal have the chance to match any offers Hertha receive for Ibrahim in the future.

Furthermore, Arsenal have successfully inserted a “healthy sell-on clause.”

Romano concluded appearance-related add-ons are part of the agreement with Hertha.

Ibrahim and Sagoe Jr join goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson in leaving Arsenal in the final hours of the winter window.

The reserve stopper has seen his contract terminated by Arsenal and his loan spell at Cardiff City (where he’d spent the first half of the season) has also been cut short.

The goalkeeper is now primed to join Danish side Copenhagen as a free agent, while Miguel Azeez is also in line to depart and a fresh opportunity in the Spanish lower leagues awaits.

Left-back Lino Sousa has also joined Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa in a permanent deal. Villa have immediately loaned the teenager to Plymouth Argyle to see out the season.

