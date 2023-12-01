Arsenal expect agreement after Ornstein confirms offer to defender; interest in Ajax star persists

Arsenal are confident that Takehiro Tomiyasu will agree a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, David Ornstein has confirmed – while reports elsewhere maintain they are in the market for further reinforcements at the back.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Arsenal were preparing to open talks with Tomiyasu, whose current contract is due to expire in 2025. A new deal would tie down the Japan international for what could be his prime years.

Mikel Arteta has spoken enthusiastically about the prospect of Tomiyasu committing to the club. Since then, Ornstein has confirmed in an update for The Athletic that Arsenal have made their proposal to the versatile defender.

Their offer would extend Tomiyasu’s contract beyond 2025, while also improving his salary. As such, Arsenal are confident that the 25-year-old will put pen to paper on the renewed terms.

By arranging a new deal with Tomiyasu, Arsenal would avoid having to activate the option they have to keep him on the same terms until 2026.

Instead, they could secure his commitment for a longer timeframe, which would serve to protect his market value but more importantly ensure Arteta can keep calling upon him in Arsenal lineups.

Since joining the club from Bologna in August 2021, Tomiyasu has made 71 appearances for Arsenal, including 18 so far this season.

He stands out for his ability to operate in either full-back position, while he can also be used as a central defender in an emergency.

Arsenal remain in frame for another Ajax defender

Centre-back is a position Arsenal might be looking to invest further in, coincidentally, after reports in the Netherlands reminded of their interest in Jorrel Hato.

Despite only being 17 years old, Hato has broken into the Ajax first team, making 34 senior appearances so far.

Speaking to Voetbal International, reporter Suleyman Ozturk recently confirmed Arsenal remain interested in Hato, just months after signing another defender from Ajax in the shape of Jurrien Timber.

Hato has a contract with Ajax until 2025, but has been attracting various clubs. Other than Arsenal, he has reportedly been watched by Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Having earned his senior debut for the Netherlands during the November international break, Hato is progressing at a good rate.

Ozturk has even predicted – though this seems like an opinion and not a nugget of news – that Hato could become a €100m player in the future.

Therefore, it might be in Arsenal’s best interests to snap him up before his price increases too much, as long as they are confident he could make an impact for them in the long term.

