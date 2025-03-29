Arsenal have been engaged in talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for months and David Ornstein has dropped a big update amid rumours of rival interest from Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new defensive-minded midfielder one of his top priorities, as Jorginho is expected to leave and potentially Thomas Partey too, which will leave a void in their squad.

The 26-year-old came close to joining Liverpool last summer, as they were willing to pay his €60m (£50m, $65m) release clause, but he ultimately decided to stay with Sociedad for another season.

Recent rumours have suggested that Real Madrid could try and hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi with a move of their own, but journalist Ornstein thinks the Gunners are still in a strong position to get their man.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven’t heard this [that Real Madrid could sign Zubimendi],” Ornstein said in his Q&A with The Athletic.

“Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer. I don’t know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he’ll be coming in. A huge amount of work went into getting them to that point — while Edu was still sporting director and subsequently when Jason Ayto took over that job on an interim basis.

“Andrea Berta will be starting soon as Edu’s permanent successor, so we will hopefully learn a bit more on this one, and other areas, in due course.”

Arsenal lead Zubimendi race but Real Madrid twist still possible – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi earlier this week, and revealed whether Liverpool could make another attempt to lure him to Anfield.

We understand that contrary to some suggestions, Liverpool have not re-established any contact with the Spaniard’s representatives.

Sources state that Arsenal have agreed broad terms with Zubimendi on wage and bonus structure, as previously reported, but nothing is finalised yet.

Zubimendi loves Sociedad and is happy with the club, so convincing him to leave has always been a big challenge. That is why Arsenal remain cautious, despite being favourites to sign him.

Jacobs also reports that there could be a twist involving Real Madrid. Los Blancos have not yet made any contact to try and hijack Arsenal’s efforts, and it remains to be seen if Zubimendi would want to stay in LaLiga if he leaves Sociedad.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the links with Zubimendi and Real Madrid could grow, especially if the player bides his time. Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is a big admirer, and the feeling is he’ll eventually end up in the Bernabeu dugout. Right now, that’s no cause for concern for Arsenal, but they’ll still want to try and tie up Zubimendi quickly to avoid any surprises.

For now, there is no doubt that Arsenal are leading the race for Zubimendi, but nothing is done until he signs a contract with the London club.

