Arsenal expecting ‘new offer’ for midfielder Arteta has two reasons why he could let star walk away

Arsenal are reportedly expecting a new offer for a first-team midfielder who Mikel Arteta is believed to be open to letting leave in the new year.

Experienced Italy international Jorginho is the player in question, with reports suggesting there are two main reasons why the Gunners could be happy to let the player move on.

The first of those reasons equates to the 31-year-old being out of contract next June, with Arteta recently admitting that he is willing to wait to decide on Jorginho’s future.

The Emirates chief said: “I am really happy with Jorgi. We all are. He contributes to make the team better. Let’s see.”

The second reason stems from the fact that the former Chelsea man has not been featuring much of late.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances so far this term, but many of them have been as a substitute, and he is struggling to guarantee himself a place in Arteta’s engine room on a fully regular basis.

That has led to a report from Turkey suggesting that Fenerbahce ‘will make a new offer’ for him soon, having been linked with the Arsenal man before.

The Turkish side’s idea is to sign him as a free agent, which would be seen as a big coup for a player who is viewed as ‘technically world-class’.

Jorginho has one-year extension option

Clubs in Spain and Italy are also keen on the player, although the report adds that his agent ‘wants to push all the conditions’, which means he wouldn’t be a cheap option for Fenerbahce.

There could also be a spanner in the works from Arsenal and Arteta in that Jorginho does have the option to extend for a further year.

It just remains to be seen how much the Arsenal chief wants to use the veteran throughout the remainder of the season.

Jorginho could get his next taste of action on Wednesday night when the Gunners are at home to French side Lens in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘reject approach’ from Prem club for wantaway star as Arteta takes shock anti-exit stance