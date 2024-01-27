Arsenal could yet put plans in place to seal a surprise midfield signing before the January window closes with a report revealing they are ready to muscle Brighton aside in the race to sign Leicester talent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – though there is a catch around a proposed £30m deal.

The 25-year-old opted to stay at the King Power last summer in the wake of his hometown club’s relegation from the Premier League, with the move paying rich dividends for both Dewsbury-Hall and Leicester. Indeed, with the Foxes top of the Championship and with a eight-point buffer to third, they are well on course for an instant return, with their homegrown talent the star of the show with nine goals and nine assists from midfield so far.

Tipped by many to win the Championship’s Player of Year, it really has been a season to remember for a star who was seriously talked up by Brendan Rodgers last year, whilst analysing his “terrific” qualities.

“He is a young man that is very determined. He has great human qualities as well,” Rodgers said shortly before his exit at the King Power Stadium.

“His humbleness, his vision of where he wants to go is very clear and he knows that is just about work. It is staying calm, staying focused and improving yourself every game.

“You don’t play one good game and then drop off and that is the difference with the very best players.

“They are ready for the next game and ready to put the same energy and intensity into the performance, rather than looking back at how good they were in the last game.”

Now it seems others have noticed those qualities, with Brighton leading the chase to seal Dewsbury-Hall’s signing.

Arsenal ready to beat Brighton to Dewsbury-Hall – but there’s a catch

Indeed, the Seagulls have entered talks with Leicester over a potential deal to bring the midfielder to the AMEX before the January window closes for business at 11pm on Thursday February 1.

The Foxes reportedly want £30m for the midfielder, with Brighton reported to have opened their bidding at some distance less, and with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing there is currently a “gap in valuations” between the two clubs.

However, the move may yet be hijacked by other Premier League sides, with Brentford and Fulham also sniffing around a possible deal.

The 172-game star has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal, so the Foxes are under no pressure to sell for anything less than their current market value.

It’s now reported, however, that the deal could well be hijacked by Arsenal, whom Ornstein reveals are also big admirers.

They are reported to be watching with interest how talks between the clubs go, though there is a belief that Dewsbury-Hall could reject all approaches from Brighton after learning of Arsenal interest in signing him.

Per reports, Gunners sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of the player and wants to convince him to instead wait for an Arsenal move.

With the emphasis put on the word ‘wait’, that’s because Arsenal are not in a position to buy the midfielder this month due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

As a result, the Gunners could tell Dewsbury-Hall to sit tight until the summer before making a move to Emirates Stadium, with a transfer at the season’s end also suiting the Foxes far better, who would also not stand in the player’s way if a move to north London presented itself.

Maresca comments on Leicester midfielder speculation amid Arsenal links

The Gunners are likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season, which would be a serious temptation for the player, while Edu has decided he wants to add more goals from his midfield – to which Dewsbury-Hall could be the perfect option.

His signing, however, would likely spell curtains for Emile Smith Rowe, who has found first-team football hard to come by this season. We revealed last year that a move across London to West Ham may well be on the cards.

Interest in Dewsbury-Hall has also prompted a response from Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who admits the Foxes do need to sell before they can buy.

That said, and as he was keen to stress, the Italian is happy with his squad and is in no hurry to move on his big-name stars; perhaps lending more to a summer switch instead for his talented midfielder.

Speaking at Friday’s presser to preview their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Birmingham on Saturday, Maresca said: “We need to sell to bring in.

“At the end it’s not difficult because we are happy with the squad. But with internationals and injuries, we are short. But we don’t definitely have to sell.”

Dewsbury-Hall has made 172 appearances in all competitions since debuting for the Foxes in January 2020, having also had spells out on loan with Blackpool and Luton.

He has scored 23 goals in that time, with nine of those coming from 31 appearances this season, having been given a more attacking midfield role in the side under Maresca.

DON’T MISS: Victor Osimhen told to join Arsenal over Chelsea, Man Utd in brutal snub; he could fire them to trophies