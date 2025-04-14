Arsenal are reportedly plotting to sign a highly-rated Valencia midfielder as part of a double deal that also includes long-term target Martin Zubimendi, as Mikel Arteta prepares to make significant changes in his engine room this summer.

The north London outfit are edging towards a €60m (£50m) deal to snap up Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, despite firm interest from Real Madrid, as they prepare for two major Emirates exits in the coming months.

A fresh report from Football Insider states that experienced duo Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both ‘expected’ to walk out of the door this summer as the club looks to free up wages and squad space for new additions.

Zubimendi will step straight in as Arsenal’s new defensive midfield pivot, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that the Gunners also want Valencia star Javi Guerra as part of a potential double deal.

The Spain Under-21 star has featured in every LaLiga game for Los Che this season and has proved to be a consistent performer for Carlos Corberán’s side, piquing the interest of several top European clubs in the process.

The report states that Arteta’s men are actually ‘leading the race’ to sign Guerra this summer, with his ability to dictate play, his physicality and technical quality making him an attractive option.

And, while Valencia are reluctant to let the 21-year-old leave, they are wary that a substantial offer would leave them no choice but to potentially cash in.

Fichajes adds that Arsenal are now preparing a substantial offer to convince the Spanish club to sell, although there is no actual fee mentioned. Guerra is currently valued at €20m (£17m) on Transfermarkt, but given his age and the fact he still has two years remaining on his contract means they could command considerably more than that figure.

🔴 DIVE DEEPER 🔴

Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest earners with Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri set to move up

All change in Arsenal midfield

With Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard being the main constants in Arteta’s midfield this season, the addition of Zubimendi and potentially Guerra could end up giving them a slightly different dynamic.

Spain star Zubimendi is a natural fit for the role currently being shared by both Partey and Jorginho, while Guerra’s technical quality has seen him utilised as more of a box-to-box No.8 for Valencia this season.

Both players are better on the ball than their potential predecessors, with the latter chalking up five goal involvements so far this season for a Valencia side who sit down in 13th in the LaLiga table.

The Spain Under-21 international is described as a dynamic midfield presence, while also being likened to former LaLiga stars Sergio Busquets or Javi Martínez in terms of his actual playing style.

If he does arrive at The Emirates, Guerra would likely act as Rice’s understudy and provide Arteta with more central midfield depth ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 Arsenal chasing Real Madrid star who ‘may need to leave’ for one BIG reason

🔴 Barcelona tease Raphinha suitors by naming tantalising asking price for Ballon d’Or favourite

🔴 Ornstein confirms Arsenal interest in Newcastle ace – it’s not Isak

Who is Javi Guerra?

By Ben Mattinson

Javi Guerra is an elegant yet powerful midfielder, who oozes class and composure on the ball and has the power and stamina to travel box-to-box all game, covering a high amount of ground and being effective in all phases. At 6ft 2in, Guerra has a real presence but it’s his technique that’s most impressive.

As a rangy Spanish midfielder at that height, people’s lazy comparisons would be to Sergio Busquets, or the fact he’s called Javi could make them think of Javi Martínez. But in actual fact he’s much more mobile than both of them. A true athlete.

Guerra is such a strong ball-carrier. Despite his lanky frame, he has quick feet and is a good dribbler in tight spaces. He is smooth in the way he carries the ball. He just glides past the opposing midfield in style, often using ball rolls or acute movements like flicks to turn past them.

He adds verticality to Valencia’s midfield through his ability to powerfully drive up-field and take on players to help Valencia enter the final third.

One of Guerra’s most impressive abilities is his long-range shooting. On both his right and left foot he has scored some top-quality goals with great precision and power. His long legs allow him to generate more power when striking the ball.

As a Spanish midfielder, it’s not a surprise to see how good Guerra’s passing ability is – particularly his long passing. Guerra has a good technique on clipped passes and crosses. When wide or in the half-spaces he can be a source of quality crosses to create chances.

Guerra has good positioning as he often is in the right place out of position to provide a mid-block or anticipate passes but specifically when tackling. He doesn’t go to ground often because he’s usually positioned well and doesn’t need to. But when he does, he times his tackles well.

Physically Guerra is strong in duels too, especially as he’s got such a tall frame. He does lack aggression and intensity in duels though, he’s almost too nice off the ball at times. As he develops this, he’ll be even better defensively.

Guerra is a calm, composed player in both his personality and play-style. This level-headedness and composure enables him to have good decision-making on the pitch. Hopefully this translates off the pitch and he gets the timing and the destination of his next move right.

POLL – Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from LaLiga in the past 10 years?