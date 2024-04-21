Arsenal explode into race for Man City superstar; Arteta considering sale of misfiring man to fund transfer

Bernardo Silva in on Arsenal's radar for this summer, while Gabriel Jesus could be on the way out

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, and they are expected to consider offers for Gabriel Jesus to fund transfer this summer.

The recent battle between the Gunners and City has been a hard-fought one. Arsenal led their title rivals for much of last season before a series of poor results allowed the serial title winners back in, as they eventually won the Premier League with ease.

This term, things have been tighter – City have a chance of going back top after the Gunners’ latest win, as they have played a game less, and are one point below the north Londoners.

Mikel Arteta has clearly taken a lot from his time working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad – beyond tactics, he’s also taken some of his players.

Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko came through the door in the same window, and Arsenal have a long-term admiration of Joao Cancelo, who’s currently on loan at Barcelona from City.

Whether or not they’ll get him remains to be seen, with Barca wanting to bring him back, but the Citizens looking to sell to the highest bidder.

Another big City player has now come onto Arsenal’s radar – attacking midfield superstar Silva.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are monitoring his situation ‘closely’.

Arsenal among Silva admirers

It was recently reported that Silva has decided he wants to leave this summer.

His £50million release clause should not be hard for Arsenal to cough up.

They will have competition for the snare, though. It’s reported each of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all in the mix for him.

PSG have some financial concerns, though, and Barca will struggle to finance a deal – as such, it’s believed Real are in the lead for his signature.

Jesus could be sold

If Arsenal do manage to beat the La Liga giants to the snare, they could welcome one City man and say goodbye to one of his former teammates in the same window.

Indeed, insider David Ornstein has posed whether time might be up for Jesus at the Emirates, as a result of his misfiring in front of goal this term.

“Gabriel Jesus, has time moved past him at Arsenal? Because he’s been suffering from this recurring knee injury, or multiple injuries,” Ornstein told Caught Offside.

“His goal output is not what he would expect or Arsenal would expect. And we know he’s capable of those amazing moments like Manchester United at home this season.

“But they’ve become so infrequent that if Arsenal are going to be bringing in a top-level striker, you do imagine that they would have to at least consider any outside interest in Gabriel Jesus.

“Even if it doesn’t materialise, even if you know, he gets fit and shows his versatility, because he can also play wide… these are serious questions that need to be answered.”

Jesus has scored just four Premier League goals this season, and Arsenal have massively talents strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee on the radar, who could surpass his impact if signed.

