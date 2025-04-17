Arsenal are in the mix for a dominant new centre-half

Arsenal are ‘hugely impressed’ with a centre-back who places in the top three of four key defensive metrics this season, with a report revealing a transfer is being eyed to provide stiff competition for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

The Gunners boast the meanest defence in the Premier League for the second straight season, with their mark of 27 goals conceded four fewer than leaders Liverpool.

In Gabriel and Saliba Arsenal possess a truly world class pairing at centre-half. However, Arsenal are a club aiming to regularly challenge – and win – trophies on multiple fronts over the coming years. As such, excellent strength in depth is a must.

Arsenal are well known to be on the hunt for a new signing at centre-back. They are among the cluster of Premier League heavyweights to have made contact with the camp of Dean Huijsen.

The Bournemouth ace is expected to change clubs in the summer and can be signed via a relatively modest £50m release clause.

But with competition for Huijsen fierce, Arsenal have alternative targets in mind. According to a fresh report from TBR Football, Brentford’s Nathan Collins is among the options.

The 23-year-old is vastly experienced for his age having already played in the top flight for Burnley, Wolves and now Brentford. Collins has also proven ultra-durable and hasn’t missed a single minute of the Bees’ campaign this year.

But even more impressive – and what’s seemingly caught Arsenal’s eye – are his defensive metrics.

Nathan Collins a defensive colossus

Collins leads the Premier League in blocks this season with 48. He also places second in headed clearances with 115, and third in clearances (187) and aerial duels won (101).

The only two players ahead of Collins in the aerial duels won category are Dan Burn who stands at 6ft 7in tall, and Virgil van Dijk who is widely regarded as the world’s best centre-back.

TBR Football state Arsenal are suitably impressed and have begun to ‘look closely’ at a transfer opportunity.

How much Brentford will command before waving goodbye wasn’t specified in the piece. But given Collins is under contract until 2029 and there’s a club option for two extra seasons, he won’t come cheaply.

