Arsenal eye ‘exceptional’ Barcelona ‘gem’ who could emulate 57-goal Gunners hero

Arsenal are interested in talented Barcelona starlet Arnau Pradas, according to reports in Catalonia.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are hoping to sign Pradas in 2025, having been impressed by the winger’s rise in the Barcelona academy. Pradas, who can play on either flank but mainly likes to operate on the left, is described as an ‘exceptional’ player that Barcelona view as a ‘gem’.

The La Liga giants are known for their ability to produce top-quality young players, and Pradas is the latest off the production line.

However, a familiar issue is haunting Barca, and Arsenal are looking to pounce. Pradas’ contract expires at the end of the season and Arsenal want to use this to their advantage by snaring him on the cheap.

Mikel Arteta’s side could either sign the 18-year-old for a reduced price in January or wait until he becomes a free agent next summer.

Pradas could soon follow his former Barca academy team-mate Marc Guiu to the Premier League. In July, Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea activated a €6million (£5m / US$6.5m) release clause in Guiu’s contract to add him to their striker ranks.

Arsenal have raided Barcelona academy before

Pradas moving to Arsenal next year would also see him follow in the footsteps of former Gunners duo Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.

Fabregas left Barca’s youth setup in 2003 and went on to burst into the Arsenal first team, amassing 57 goals and 95 assists in 303 appearances for the North London outfit and establishing himself as one of their greatest players in the Prem era.

Fabregas returned to Barca in 2011 and won several trophies with the Catalan outfit before controversially joining Chelsea in 2014.

Bellerin, meanwhile, swapped Barca for Arsenal in 2011. He went on to represent Arsenal on 239 occasions before signing for Barca on a free transfer in September 2022.

Given Pradas’ age, he would likely have to begin life at Arsenal in their youth ranks, to learn the English game and continue his development, just like Fabregas and Bellerin did previously.

But the Spain U19 international is very highly rated and in great form, so he would back himself to force his way into Arteta’s senior squad at some stage in the future, should a transfer to Arsenal go through.

Arsenal’s current options at left wing are Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard. Sterling is only on loan from Chelsea, while Trossard will turn 30 in December.

Due to these factors, if Pradas does head to Arsenal, then he will view Martinelli as the player to usurp in the long run if he wants to get into the Arsenal starting lineup.

Thomas Partey, though, might go in the opposite direction as Fichajes claim Barca are battling Atletico Madrid and the Saudis for his capture.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has lauded Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel.

When asked to name some of his favourites defenders in the world at the moment, Rudiger said: “Saliba and I like Gabriel from Arsenal as well.

“If you see Arsenal, like the two centre-backs who are playing together, they are doing since two years now, they’re doing an amazing job. Like the transformation from Arsenal, that was a bit before and now, and those two are the pillar of it.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Arsenal fan Darren Bent has praised one of Saliba and Gabriel’s team-mates.

Amid Kai Havertz’s brilliant form, Bent thinks the German forward is rivalling Bukayo Saka as Arsenal’s new ‘most important player’.

“There’s an argument now that he’s Arsenal’s most important player – and that includes Saka,” the pundit said.

“He can play in a number of positions, as a No 9, a No8, he’s comfortable in possession.

“He scores goals, he’s brave, the most league goals he ever got for Chelsea in a season was eight and the most assists he got in a season was three.

“He got 13 [for Arsenal] last season, seven assists, he’s become vital, he’s just score three games on the bounce.

“He just looks a big physical presence. That’s what I like about him for Arsenal, where Arsenal try and play it out from the back, there’s time where the press is on, you can’t do it, but you can clip the ball to him, he takes it on his chest, he battles for it, he wins the header, he brings it down, he brings others into play.”

Bent added: “His ability is not limited to just scoring goals, he can do everything.”