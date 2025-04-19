Arsenal have been named as one of the biggest admirers of a top-class winger who could directly damage their own chances of winning the Champions League, per a report.

After making it to the last four of the Champions League, Arsenal will feel like they have only added to their appeal as an attractive club for some of the very best talent in the game. And with a busy summer transfer window ahead, their interest in some elite targets is starting to become clear.

Arsenal need some attacking reinforcements as a priority. A new centre-forward could make all the difference in the Premier League title race next season, with both the Gunners and Liverpool in the market for someone to lead the line.

But Arsenal also have wingers on their radar and they have now been revealed as being especially keen on a goal-getting one they’re about to witness the danger of.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from their upcoming semi-final opponents, Paris Saint-Germain. However, they are facing competition.

Not only are PSG trying to extend Dembele’s contract – which already makes him their best-paid player – but the former Barcelona star has caught the attention of some other Premier League sides as well.

The report lists Manchester United and Chelsea among Dembele’s suitors, as well as – perhaps most worryingly for Arsenal – Liverpool.

It’s no surprise that Dembele has built up this amount of suitors when he’s scored 32 goals from 42 games this season. If you were counting his last 32 goals before this season, you’d have to go back to 2018.

At the age of 27, Dembele is at the top of his game and Arsenal would love to have someone like him in their squad contributing an abundance of goals from the wing, which might take some of the pressure off whoever becomes their new centre-forward.

And Arsenal will obviously have the chance to take a closer look at Dembele when they meet PSG in the upcoming Champions League semi-finals.

READ MORE ➡️ Mega-money Arsenal star doesn’t know if he’ll be there next season

Dembele a dream target – but perhaps unrealistic

As stated, Dembele is already the highest-paid player in the PSG squad, earning almost £300,000 per week.

His contract at the Parc des Princes is still valid until 2028, which will make him hard to prise away – especially if PSG can tie him down for longer.

He is described as a potential ‘dream’ signing in the report, but it looks hard turning that dream into a reality as things stand.

There has been little evidence that Dembele might be unhappy in Paris, either.

Just this week, he said: “What drives me the most is winning team trophies. I’m really enjoying myself in this team.”

Neither PSG nor Arsenal have ever won the Champions League before, but they have each reached the final and one of them will this season.

Arsenal transfer latest: Striker choice emerges, Saliba exit latest

While Arsenal are in the market for a winger, they are even more determined to bring in a new striker this summer.

On that front, one of their top targets is Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international has also been linked with some other Premier League clubs, with his preference being revealed in the latest update.

In other news, Arsenal defender William Saliba remains a serious target for Real Madrid, who have reportedly talked the Gunners into an unusual agreement.

And doubts have been raised about how much a top Premier League winger Arsenal have been looking at will cost.

What Arsenal attack could look like

In the seemingly unlikely event that Arsenal were able to buy Dembele, he could form part of a much more potent attack.

Bukayo Saka has stood out as Arsenal’s danger man from the right wing, but there have been frequent concerns about him being overused.

There is also arguably too much of a burden on him to deliver the goods, which the additions of Dembele and a striker like Gyokeres would go some way to resolving.

Between them, Dembele, Gyokeres and Saka have a combined 90 goals this season, which would be a frightening combination.

But while Gyokeres could be gettable, Dembele might be beyond reach unless anything drastic changes in the summer.

Furthermore, it must be stressed that Dembele has generally operated on the right wing, the same position as Saka, this season.

Best Arsenal signing from Ligue 1?