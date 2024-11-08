Arsenal hold interest in West Ham United chief Tim Steidten after losing current sporting director Edu Gaspar to Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

The Telegraph state that Arsenal are eyeing Steidten as an option to fill the key Emirates role which has been vacated by Edu. West Ham ‘fear’ that London rivals Arsenal will soon make an approach to try and land Steidten.

West Ham hope to keep the German, but they are aware that he will likely be enticed by the opportunity to continue Edu’s brilliant work at Arsenal.

The Telegraph describe Steidten as a ‘surprise’ option for Arsenal given his record at West Ham so far.

Steidten has come under pressure at the London Stadium due to the struggles of summer arrivals Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme.

Steidten played a key role in landing the pair, but Fullkrug only played four times before picking up an Achilles injury while Guilherme has made just one substitute appearance so far.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are considering Steidten as they look to move on from Edu’s shock departure.

45-year-old Steidten still has a good reputation following the great work he did at Werder Bremen and then Bayer Leverkusen.

The report adds that Arsenal chiefs are weighing up whether to appoint an exact replacement for Edu, such as Steidten, or change the club’s structure.

Jason Ayto, Edu’s assistant sporting director, is highly thought of at Arsenal and could step up into a higher role.

Edu leaves Arsenal for new challenge

Arsenal fans were left stunned on Monday when it emerged that Edu had decided to leave the club.

The Brazilian has played a key role in helping Arsenal get themselves in the mix for Premier League titles, transforming the squad with a number of great signings.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Ben White are just some of the players Edu captured for Arsenal.

But Edu is now keen to take his talents elsewhere and he has a six-month notice period, which explains the timing of his decision.

Edu is currently on gardening leave before he links up with Forest at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old has agreed a deal in principle to become the director of Evangelos Marinakis’ group of clubs, which includes Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Arsenal had been willing to offer Edu a lucrative new contract to convince him to stay, but he will instead earn upwards of £5million a year while working for Marinakis.

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has opened up on his situation after falling behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order and having to settle for a place on the bench.

Jesus could fall further down the pecking order next summer if Arsenal manage to snare a top centre-forward such as Viktor Gyokeres.

Jesus has admitted he ‘wants to have more minutes’ and that his ‘moment is not the best’.

You can read what the 27-year-old had to say in full here.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Arsenal have approached the agents of Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda.

The Gunners want to know if Quenda, a 17-year-old right winger, would be open to joining their project.

Manchester United are also keen on Quenda, setting up a big transfer battle in 2025. Click here for all the latest details.

