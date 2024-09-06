Arsenal face Real Madrid danger, with superstar hugely impressing on giants’ scouting mission

Arsenal defender William Saliba has reportedly been the subject of regular scouting missions by Real Madrid, including on an impressive performance against Aston Villa earlier this season.

Saliba has grown into one of Mikel Arteta’s most important assets during his two full seasons. In his first term, he was hugely impressive, and while he was injured at the back end of the campaign, the Gunners lost the same amount of games as they had with him in the side all season, and they lost out on the Premier League title.

Last term, the Frenchman played all 38 top-flight games, with Arsenal once again finishing second in the league.

Saliba is yet to miss a minute this season, with the north Londoners conceding just one goal.

He was Whoscored‘s man of the match in the 2-0 win over last season’s fourth-placed side, Aston Villa, with a rating of 7.87.

Arsenal won that game 2-0, and they find themselves fourth in the Premier League.

According to TBRFootball, Real Madrid were represented at that game.

And Saliba seems to have been the target of the Spanish giants on that trip.

Real making regular checks on Saliba

It’s said that Real are ‘firm admirers’ of the Frenchman.

What’s more, they are said to be ‘watching him closely on a regular basis’.

Given his form since he has been a regular at Arsenal, Real are likely happy with what they are seeing from Saliba.

Having failed to sign Leny Yoro in the summer, and in the end making no centre-back signings, he could be the man they next pursue.

It was reported prior to the summer that Real were preparing to move for Saliba.

But recent reports have suggested that a 2025 pursuit is the most likely, with the groundwork being put in.

That’s as the big move for Kylian Mbappe took precedence in the last window.

Saliba is likely to cost north of £100million given his current form, and he will still have two years left on his contract come the summer, something Arsenal doubtless want to change.

