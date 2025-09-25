Arsenal to follow William Saliba contract with EVEN BIGGER deal – top source

Arsenal fans won’t have long to wait before their club secures an even bigger deal than the one just struck with William Saliba.

News broke on Thursday morning of William Saliba agreeing to sign a new contract at Arsenal. The Frenchman forms one half of arguably the world’s best centre-back pairing right now with Gabriel Magalhaes and at 24 years of age, his best years still lay ahead.

Saliba will put pen to paper on a deal running until 2030. A handy pay-rise will also be forthcoming.

Arsenal splashed the cash over the summer but sporting director, Andrea Berta, has been just as busy ensuring Arsenal’s vital pieces already in situ don’t leave.

Saliba had emerged as a target for Real Madrid but barring a miracle, his future now lays at The Emirates.

The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also signed contract extensions in 2025 and per Ben Jacobs, the biggest of the lot will follow Saliba.

Taking to X with a post that primarily focused on Saliba, Jacobs concluded his post by touching on Bukayo Saka’s situation.

Like Saliba, Saka has entered the last two years of his deal and like the centre-back, he’s on course to sign an extension.

“Arsenal also working on extending Bukayo Saka, who is also expected to extend,” declared Jacobs.

No excuses for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were the biggest net spenders in world football over the summer and added both quality depth pieces and expensive new starters to their squad.

The only player who was a genuine threat to break into the starting eleven each week who left was Thomas Partey. Title rivals Liverpool, meanwhile, sold Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

Arsenal now possess a squad capable of not only challenging on multiple fronts, but finally getting over the line in the biggest competitions too.

Retaining Saka – unquestionably the club’s most important attacker – was a must for Arsenal and the 24-year-old is already far down the path to greatness at the Emirates.

Saka has twice won the club’s Player of the Season award. The only players to scoop the honour on more occasions are Tony Adams, Liam Brady (both three times) and Thierry Henry (four times).

The only negative in Saka’s game – and it’s important to stress it’s not his fault – is his availability.

Saka has persistently picked up injuries over the past few years and many theorise Arteta’s handling of the player – Saka barely gets a rest under Arteta’s watch – is partly to blame.

But with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke arriving – Madueke is actually more potent on Saka’s right side – Arteta now has the luxury of resting and rotating Saka when required without suffering a significant dip in quality.

