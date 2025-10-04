Arsenal could give PSG “something to think about” if they lodge an €80million offer for a star they have reportedly been given the chance to sign.

The Gunners have proven in recent seasons they have one of the best sides in England. They have finished second in the Premier League three seasons on the trot, and are again in the top four.

They also reached the Champions League semi-final last season and have won both games in this season’s edition 2-0.

Indeed, Arsenal are becoming a side to be feared across the board, and other European powerhouses could soon feel the heat.

A recent report suggested intermediaries had offered the Gunners the chance to sign 19-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, among other clubs.

And it’s been suggested that an attainable fee could force PSG’s hand.

Insider Mark Brus told Caught Offside: “There’s uncertainty around his situation. He wants clarity over his role, and if he isn’t satisfied then he knows there are a lot of other top clubs who’d give him far more playing time.

“PSG aren’t actively looking to sell, they know how good he is, but they have to be realistic as well. €80m (£69.7m) could give them something to think about.”

What role could Zaire-Emery play at Arsenal?

Zaire-Emery has played over 100 games for PSG, but was most consistently starting from last season.

This term, there have been three games which he hasn’t started. If he is not satisfied with his role, given there are some top midfielders in the side, a move to Arsenal could be perfect.

Zaire-Emery usually operates on the right-hand side of a midfield three – whether or not he starts the game there, that’s the area in which he touches the ball most often.

At Arsenal, that’s Martin Odegaard’s role, but he’s played less this season and wasn’t consistent last term, while another option there, Christian Norgaard, is simply a stopgap, and at 31 will not be long for the Emirates despite only signing this summer.

Zaire-Emery could take advantage of that weakness at present and quickly secure himself a big role alongside Declan Rice.

And at 19, the Frenchman could maintain his place in Arsenal’s best side for a long time.

