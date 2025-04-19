Real Madrid remain heavily interested in signing William Saliba from Arsenal and they have now got the Gunners’ word about an unusual – and maybe unnecessary – step towards getting the deal done, according to reports in Spain.

Saliba has proven himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since making his Arsenal breakthrough, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by a Real Madrid side looking to evolve their defence – not just with the impending addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back from Liverpool.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both approaching the final year of their contracts at the Bernabeu. Madrid have had to deal with plenty of injury issues at centre-back over the past couple of seasons, so are now looking for a long-term leader there.

Saliba is someone they are convinced could improve them, so much so that they could even be willing to wait two years until his contract expires in order to bring him in.

However, Madrid are on alert for any chance to sign the France international as soon as possible – and that’s led to them reaching a rare agreement with Arsenal.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid representatives held talks with Arsenal upon their meeting for the Champions League quarter-final.

Within those talks, Arsenal ‘verbally agreed’ to let Real Madrid know if they ever plan to sell Saliba – or so it’s claimed.

According to the report, Madrid president Florentino Perez was the one who secured that agreement, by which Arsenal would inform Los Blancos if Saliba was available and then it would be up to the Spaniards to decide if they were interested.

Would Arsenal really sell Saliba?

While not officially a clause or case of first refusal, it would make Madrid a force to be reckoned with in any race for Saliba.

However, the agreement might all be for nothing. Arsenal have little reason to want to sell Saliba as things stand, with his contract still valid until 2027.

“I’m really happy here,” the France international said last month. “I’ve been here for two years and a half as well. There is nothing. I’m happy here and I want to continue here.”

In theory, the only reason Arsenal may want to sell Saliba while he’s playing at this level would be if they risked losing him as a free agent. But they will be looking at a new contract for the 23-year-old and it doesn’t sound like he wants out any time soon.

Thus, if Madrid really have struck an agreement to find out if Saliba is available, it may become irrelevant anyway.

There have also been claims that Arsenal could open up to Saliba’s exit if they get a couple of Madrid players in return, so that could be a way for a deal to be done.

Saliba currently earns £190,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium. He has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the past two seasons running.

