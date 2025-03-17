Arsenal are facing having to up their offer for a proven Premier League forward this summer but remain keen on striking a deal, if they fail to land Mikel Arteta’s top target.

The Gunners are fully focused on bringing in an elite striker this summer in a bid to take them from contenders to Premier League league title winners, given they have been crying out for a world-class No.9 for two years.

As we have reported, Arsenal are going all out for Alexander Isak and want to sign the Swedish superstar from Newcastle. It will take around £150million to land the forward and the Magpies are going to do all they can to make sure that he stays at St James’ Park.

Mikel Arteta has asked for multiple forward signings this summer and the club saw an offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins rebuffed at the very end of the January transfer window.

Indeed, they tried to land the England international for a fee of just £40million, but Villa had zero intention to sell for that price.

It was cheeky late offer and was never going to get accepted, especially due to the fact that Villa had just sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr for £80million.

The move to Arsenal would have been a dream come true for Watkins, who is an avid supporter of the Gunners and has openly admitted he dreams of playing for them.

Despite his boyhood club’s best efforts he stayed put and remains at Villa for this season at least, but could he still go to Arsenal in the future?

Well despite the fact he is not the top target for Arsenal this summer sources are adamant that he remains on their radar and could be one to watch if they fail to land Isak.

It will, however, take more than the £40m bid to oust him from Villa Park, where he is contracted until the summer of 2028.

They may also look at his age, 30, and decide that the likes of Benjamin Sesko would be a better option and deal.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The dream Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with three new signings to finally win Premier League title

Isak remains the elite option Arsenal want

As was stated above, however, Isak remains the main focus of attention for Arsenal as they look to go that extra mile.

Indeed, a bold report from Spain suggests they have launched what is already being deemed a ‘final offer’ for Isak, who was on target for Newcastle as they secured their first major trophy in 70 years against Liverpool on Sunday.

Isak swept home the second for Eddie Howe’s men as they saw off favourites Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final, but it would appear that the Gunners remain determined to get their man.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the north London outfit have already reached out to Newcastle and have launched what is bizarrely already being deemed as a ‘final offer’ for his services.

They claim the bid is worth a take-it-or-leave-it €120m (£101m, $131m) for Isak, which represents a British record fee for a striker. The outlet adds that the ‘massive offer’ reflects ‘the London club’s determination to secure the striker’s services’ though admit that a ‘deal won’t be easy’ – especially when it comes to Newcastle’s insistence on Isak staying.

To that end, Watkins remains a reliable and cheaper option for the Gunners to turn to – if they fail to deliver Isak to Arteta.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 Arsenal considering shock £40m Dutch signing with big Myles Lewis-Skelly repercussions

🔴 Chelsea rule out two Raheem Sterling transfer solutions after Arteta theory backfires

🔴 Man Utd ‘offer’ €70m for Ballon d’Or frontrunner, with deal ruining separate Arsenal transfer

POLL – Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?