Arsenal ‘formally’ seal 2027 signing with medical passed and Liverpool beaten – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal have finalised their first signing for 2027, and it comes at the expense of Liverpool.

Arsenal waved goodbye to no fewer than four forwards over the past few days, and failed to replace any of the quartet. Yet despite sanctioning the departures of Ethan Nwaneri (Borussia Dortmund – loan), Gabriel Jesus (Barcelona – £12m add-ons included), Gabriel Martinelli (Al-Hilal – £60m) and Fabio Vieira (Hamburg – £8.6m), Mikel Arteta’s squad is the envy of all his rivals.

Liverpool boast a handful of world class players who would make it into the Arsenal starting eleven. Yet the strength in depth is not there at Anfield right now, and you’d be hard pressed to find a soul who believes the Reds are genuine title challengers.

It’s Arsenal’s time for the foreseeable future, and despite signing several players for the here and now (such as Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes who are both aged 28), the Gunners aren’t taking their eye off the ball longer term.

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Both they and Liverpool were battling for the signature of Georgian wonderkid, Andria Bartishvili, over the summer.

Liverpool put a contract offer to the player, though it’s since emerged the 17-year-old attacking midfielder is heading to the Premier League champions instead.

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On August 29, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, gave Bartishvili to Arsenal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

He wrote on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo_team.’

A few days later, Romano revealed Bartishvili was in the process of travelling to the capital to finalise the move and undertake a medical.

Romano stated: ‘Andria Bartishvili, on his way to London as he’s signing for Arsenal this week.

‘Deal agreed last week for 17 year old Georgian talent joining #AFC from June 2027 when he’ll be 18.’

Andria Bartishvili is now an Arsenal player – Fabrizio Romano

And on Friday morning, Romano provided one final update on this story when revealing Bartishvili has passed his medical, and his transfer to Arsenal has been ‘formally’ sealed.

‘Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili can be considered a new Arsenal player,’ declared Romano on X.

‘Medical completed, contract set to be signed and deal formally sealed. Bartishvili will join #AFC first team in summer 2027 when he turns 18.’