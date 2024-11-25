Paul Merson has told Ethan Nwaneri to stay put and shun voices telling him to leave Arsenal

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson feels Ethan Nwaneri will have people “in his ear” telling him to “get away” but feels he should shun those voices, as he’ll get “looked after” at the Emirates.

As a 15-year-old, Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history, debuting in 2022. Sometimes, those moments can be a flash in the pan, but Nwaneri, now 17, is starting to show that’s not the case.

He bagged a brace in the League Cup third round against Bolton, and scored in the next round against Preston.

In the Gunners’ last game, against Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest, Nwaneri capped off a 3-0 win with his first league goal.

Former Arsenal man Merson feels he is at the right club, and should not listen to those who think otherwise.

“I think so. I think Arsenal’s a very good club. You’re going to get looked after. It depends who’s looking after him because people are going to get in his ear aren’t they? ‘Oh, get away you need to play,'” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“He’s at a great club. Don’t leave there too early. For me, be patient. He’s 17 years of age, he’s behind top players, he’ll keep on learning and learning.

“As soon you get noises [from] people around you going, ‘You should be playing every week’, and this and that, well, where are you going to go and play every week? At the moment I think he’s at the right place.”

Nwaneri will be an Arsenal superstar

Merson added that he feels Nwaneri can become a superstar if he keeps doing what he’s doing.

“But he’ll be a superstar. He is a top player, every time he comes on he does something special in the game, and today he scores another good goal. A real, real talent,” Merson said.

“Just got to make sure he keeps his head and his chance will come. Take your time, you’re 17, you’re at a massive club in Arsenal.”

Bukayo Saka is perhaps the latest and biggest scale success story of an Arsenal academy player becoming a superstar, and playing in the same side as him will do no harm at all to Nwaneri.

Premier League’s youngest scorers

Nwaneri is in some esteemed company when it comes to the Premier League’s youngest-ever scorers, with some names on the list having gone on to huge things in their careers.

The 17-year-old and Arsenal will hope he is able to have a similar impact to some of them.