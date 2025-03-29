Confirmed Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has now decided his next destination this summer, a report has revealed, while clarification over his release clause has also come to light and further boosted the Gunners.

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig striker is set to be one of Europe’s most in-demand players after his impressive performances have captured the attention of many elite sides.

Sesko signed for Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg in summer 2023 and has established himself as one of the German club’s most important players, notching 35 goals in 78 appearances so far.

According to Bild, Arsenal will be rivalled by Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Sesko, while Bayern Munich and AC Milan have also ‘shown interest.’

However, in a major boost to the English trio’s hopes, Sesko is said to ‘favour’ a move to the Premier League as he is ‘swayed’ by the quality of the division.

As well as Sesko, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are said to be keen on Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen and are yet to decide who to focus their efforts on.

We could therefore see something of a merry-go-round this summer, whereby if one of the trio signs Sesko, the others could move for Gyokeres or Osimhen. The report highlights that Sesko has a €70m (£59m, $76m) release clause, but it could rise as high as €80m (£67m, $87m) if the striker meets more performance-related targets.

Arsenal to return for Sesko after failed January approach – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported last month that Sesko is one of several strikers being carefully considered by Arsenal.

We understand Arsenal made an approach to Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko in January, but were told that he wasn’t available at the time.

The Gunners chose to respect that and not make a bid for Sesko as they are likely to return for him in the summer and wanted to maintain a positive relationship with Leipzig. Sesko also made it clear in January he felt a mid-season move was not right for his development.

He remains on their radar though, alongside Isak, who would be their ‘dream’ signing, per sources. A deal for Isak would be incredibly expensive though, and may hinge upon whether Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Chelsea are very interested in Sesko.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea are keen to add to their striker options this summer. However, their top target is Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, but could move for Sesko if they miss out on him.

Man Utd are also understood to be admirers of Sesko, as reports suggests, but what they can spend on a new number nine will depend on how much cash they generate from player sales, which puts them at a disadvantage, along with the fact that they’re set to miss out on Champions League qualification, unless they win the Europa League.

