Arsenal given hope over sensational Bayern coup after ‘nobody is above the club’ warning

Arsenal have been given a major lift in their bid to bring a top Bayern Munich star to The Emirates this summer, after the German giants made it very clear that ‘nobody is above the club’.

Experienced Germany international Joshua Kimmich is the player in question, with reports that he has an offer on the table to join the Gunners when he becomes a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Talks had been engaged by Bayern over a new deal for the 30-year-old, only for BILD chief Christian Falk to state that the Bundesliga outfit then rescinded the offer they’d put to the versatile midfielder.

A subsequent update from Sky Germany has shed light on precisely why talks between Bayern and Kimmich broke down.

They revealed Kimmich informed Bayern he had received two ‘official and written offers’ from clubs outside of Germany, with Arsenal reported to be one of those options.

With those offers in his mind, Kimmich continued to stall on penning fresh terms in Munich, much to the club’s annoyance.

And while Bayern remain hopeful that a resolution can be found, sporting director Max Eberl insists the club will cope whatever decision Kimmich eventually makes on his future – hinting that an exit could well be on the cards.

“Generally speaking, nobody is above the club,” he told Bild. “If a player decides differently, then he decides differently.

“Things will continue at FC Bayern. We are not at that point with Kimmich.

“I’ve never given updates on negotiations, won’t be doing that now either because that’s inappropriate.

“We treat each other with big respect – we’re talking. What’s important is how Josh and we as a club treat each other.”

READ MORE ➡️ Five Arsenal players fighting for their futures, including 2020’s biggest signing and Arteta super-sub

Kimmich a man in demand

There has been speculation of a possible reunion with former Bayern coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona, though the financially troubled Spanish club would still need to pay his wages.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the clubs attempting to capitalise on the apparent breakdown between the German and his current employers, while The Sun also reports that Liverpool are in the mix for Kimmich.

Mikel Arteta’s interest in Kimmich, who is capable of playing in midfield or at full-back, stems from the fact that Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both set to leave in the summer.

To that end, the Gunners boss is looking to revamp his engine room – given that a move for Spain star Martin Zubimendi is also thought to be close.

Kimmich would certainly be a strong addition to Arsenal’s squad for next season, given the wealth of experience he has along with being a proven winner.

The defensive midfielder has won 20 major honours during his time with Bayern, including eight league titles and a Champions League.

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners move for assist king / Osimhen ‘contact’ made

🔴 Arsenal in talks to sign assist king as replacement for £55m duo

🔴 ‘Huge error’ – Alan Shearer claims Mikel Arteta is feeling Arsenal ‘pressure’ after naming biggest mistake

🔴 Arsenal ‘officially contact’ world-class striker who ‘gives everything’, with £62m bid to seal deal

Arsenal quiz – Most expensive signing per year, 2014-2024