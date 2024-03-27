Arsenal go big with incredible £136m double signing to strike fear into Liverpool, Man City

Arsenal have opened talks to sign a lethal striker and will table a competitive bid for a defender as part of a superb double coup that will cause concern over at Liverpool and Manchester City, according to reports.

The Gunners are already a bona fide title contender with the squad Mikel Arteta has at his disposal. Arsenal have proven they weren’t one-season wonders after last year’s near miss. If they sink Man City on enemy soil on Sunday, they’ll fancy their chances of lifting their first Premier League title since 2004.

City look set to remain title challengers at the very least for as long as Pep Guardiola remains in charge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will venture into the unknown once Jurgen Klopp departs at season’s end.

Nonetheless, the Reds boast a squad crafted to compete for major honours and if successful in landing the highly-regarded Xabi Alonso, they’ll expect to maintain their lofty standards.

But according to a quartet of reports, Arsenal could put both clubs on the back foot by way of a £136m double deal.

Centre-back and striker signings wanted

Arteta and Edu are intent on signing a top class striker this summer to complete a fearsome front three. Indeed, placing a hitman capable of breaching the 20 goals a season mark in between lethal wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka would give defenders nightmares.

Furthermore, the Gunners are on the hunt for an addition at the back to bolster what is already the meanest defence in the league. Arsenal’s mark of 24 goals conceded is the Premier League’s best this term.

Per the latest from the Sun, Record, Caught Offside and talkSPORT, Arsenal could tick both boxes by raiding Sporting CP.

Arsenal turn to Lisbon

Firstly, the Sun reaffirm Arsenal have scouted centre-back Ousmane Diomande who is also a target for Chelsea.

Diomande’s existing deal in Portugal contains a release clause worth €80m/£69m. However, the Sun state a deal could be struck for roughly £50m, providing there are significant add-ons attached.

Portuguese outlet Record take it a step further, claiming Arsenal have actually let Sporting know they’re prepared to make a £51m bid.

Doing so would match the sum Chelsea are also prepared to pay, though a move to Arsenal who are very much heading in the right direction would be favoured.

Diomande, 20, is right-footed and primarily plays at centre-half. As such, he’d be viewed as elite back-up for Willian Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes and a clear upgrade on Jakub Kiwior.

Diomande’s arrival would also ensure Ben White – previously a centre-half – can remain in his new position of right-back if Saliba/Gabriel were absent.

Talks for Gyokeres begin

Elsewhere, talkSPORT report Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres has been installed as Arsenal’s No 1 striker target.

Signing a top class centre-forward is deemed Arsenal’s primary focus this summer. The likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been linked, though it’s Gyokeres who has emerged as the main man.

The Sweden international, 25, has racked up outrageous figures of 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 matches for Sporting this term. His deal with the Portuguese giant contains a €100m/£86m release clause.

Given the player’s importance to Sporting, the fact he’s contracted until 2028 and is also on Chelsea’s radar, it’s understood Sporting won’t sell for below the release fee.

A prior report from Caught Offside claimed director Edu had already made initial contact with Sporting counterparts over a summer swoop for Gyokeres.

An £86m move for Gyokeres and a £50m swoop for Diomande would set Arsenal back a combined £136m.

