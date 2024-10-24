Arsenal are ready to bring forward their plans to sign a new striker to the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, and amid reports that Juventus are set to give them the green light to sign Dusan Vlahovic – but a deal for the Serbian will likely see them miss out on Mikel Arteta’s No.1 target.

The Gunners have had a new No.9 on their radar for quite some time with Arteta considering moves for another central striker option in each of the last two transfer windows. And while their efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko ultimately failed over the summer – the striker opting to sign a new deal at RB Leipzig instead – Arsenal have remained on his tail.

Indeed, we can reveal the Slovenian remains very much on their wish list heading into 2025, with Arteta ultimately deciding he was happy to wait and having trusted Kai Havertz with a more central attacking role this season instead.

However, reports this week have suggested that another long-term target of Arteta’s – Juve striker Vlahovic – could soon be coming back onto the market. Rated in the €70m (£58.2m, $75.6m) bracket, the 24-year-old recently scored the 100th senior goal of his professional career.

His deal with the Italian giants though is due to expire in summer 2026 – and talks over an extension have so far failed to bear fruit.

As a result, CaughtOffside reports that Juve are now strongly considering his sale in January and that Arsenal will be given the green light to discuss a deal if he does not agree to an extension in the meantime – and for a potentially reduced price.

The report claims the Bianconeri could use the money generated from his sale to put towards a summer move of their own for Sesko, with the Italian giants also huge admirers of the 21-year-old.

Both players are similar in stature, with both having equally similar records when it comes to scoring goals. Sesko has always been Arteta’s first choice, but any move instead for Vlahovic would effectively end that interest.

Arsenal keen to get striker deal done in January – and Vlahovic is top of the list

With Havertz starting the season in such fine form – the German has six games in 12 appearances so far – Arsenal were expected to wait until summer 2025 before adding to their striker options.

However, the ongoing profligacy of Gabriel Jesus in front of goal – the Brazilian now has just eight goals from his last 46 appearances stretching back to the start of the 2023/24 season – means Arsenal are now increasingly open to the possibilities that might present themselves in the January window.

Per sources close to TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti, the Gunners are increasingly oriented towards signing a new striker in January – and with Vlahovic now the name most appreciated by Arteta.

Sensing that Juve could well be forced to cash in, the 30-times capped Serbia international is now regarded as hugely obtainable with his contract talks described to us as being at a standstill.

Galetti can also reveal that the Bianconeri have already presented a draft agreement to the player and his agent Darko Ristic, though the pair have repeatedly confirmed to Juventus that the distance on the figures remains significant.

For this reason, we can confirm Ristic is meeting the clubs interested in the Serbian striker – and with Arsenal very much at the top of the list.

The amount requested for Dusan by Juventus is around €65/70m, but a farewell in January seems complicated at the moment.

In addition to Vlahovic, the Gunners are still tracking Sesko, but also have Viktor Gyokeres and now Omar Marmoush on their list of targets.

Of the quartet, Galetti understands that Eintracht Frankfurt are also open to the sale of the Egyptian Marmoush, though any deal for Gyokeres remains extremely difficult owing to the sizeable €100m (£83.2m, $108m) that is in his Sporting Lisbon contract and with the Portuguese side refusing to accept any offers below that.

Latest Arsenal transfer news – Gunners urged to sign Pogba / Villa duo eyed

Meanwhile, Arsenal are being urged to bring in former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with the World Cup winner cleared to resume his professional career in 2025.

The World Cup winner recently saw a four-year ban for doping offences reduced to 18 months, allowing him to play professional football again from March.

Now a former Gunner has argued why Arteta should bring Pogba to Emirates Stadium and how the now controversial 31-year-old can rekindle his career in north London.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also being linked with a raid on Aston Villa for young goalkeeper Oliwier Zych. The 20-year-old Pole is in the final year of his contract and looks set to leave on a cut-price deal. Brighton are also reportedly keen to bring him south, and with Arteta seeing him as a long-term heir to Neto as Arsenal’s No.2.

Zych is not the only Villa man linked with a move to Arsenal, either. In-form Colombia striker Jhon Duran has also been speculatively linked with a move to Emirates Stadium, though the Midlanders’ huge valuation on the frontman will surely make Arsenal think twice.

